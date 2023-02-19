It’s safe to say that there was a lot of head-scratching from fans when New York Knicks star Julius Randle was named as a replacement to the 3pt Shootout at NBA All-Star weekend after the Portland Trail Blazers Anfernee Simons withdrew. Randle is certainly an All-Star, but it’s not as if he is known as a three-point shooter. Predictably, Randle had a poor showing during the actual contest drawing a host of reactions including one hilarious grimace from his son that was caught on camera.

Julius Randle's son after Randle's three-point contest appearance: pic.twitter.com/5sd5adAMio — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 19, 2023

Julius Randle is making his second NBA All-Star appearance with the Knicks. His first appearance came during the 2020-21 season. He’s become a legitimate star player since joining the Knicks, but his inclusion in the 3pt Shootout was definitely a head-scratcher. This season, Randle is shooting 33.8 percent from the three-point line. That is good enough for the third highest mark of his career which makes the decision a little more bewildering. Randle’s career-high mark from three-point range is the 41.1 percent he shot during the 2020-21 season. He holds a career mark of 33.4 percent from the three-point line.

Overall though, Randle has been having an impressive season. He has been averaging a career-high 24.8 points per game, 10.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists with additional shooting percentages of 46 percent from the field and 75.5 percent from the free throw line. Behind Randle’s strong play, the Knicks have rebounded from a poor start and are currently 33-27 and in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. That would be good enough to avoid the play-in and make the playoffs outright.