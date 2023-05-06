Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

It’s going to be at least one more year before former Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King is back in an NFL game. After taking a break from football during the 2022 season, King has suffered a torn Achilles that will almost certainly cause him to miss the entire 2023 campaign.

Kevin King announced the news of his injury and detailed his journey toward a return to the NFL in a YouTube video. The former Packers’ star seems undeterred by his Achilles injury, hoping to get back on the field as soon as possible.

“I had my first day back in the gym a few weeks ago,” King said. “I was in there hobbling around on my little scooter. But that just makes me want to get up and do it more because I know that I can’t be stopped.”

The Packers selected King in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. From 2017-2021, King played 51 games for Green Bay and made 42 starts. The defensive back had his best season in 2019 when the Packers went 13-3 and reached the NFC Championship Game. King recorded five interceptions, 66 tackles and three tackles for a loss.

King underwent several surgeries in between seasons. Those ailments took a toll on the 28-year-old, and he decided to take a year off before aiming to come back in 2023.

“After my fifth year with the Packers I was actually pretty healthy,” King said. “It was a time when I felt pretty good for the first time in a while. My first four years I had surgery after every year so I didn’t have much of a chance to have an offseason,” King said. “They don’t really talk about the wear and tear on you mentally that it does, dealing with injuries.”

Now, King hopes to sign with a team for the 2024 NFL season.