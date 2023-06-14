In a recent interview with ZEITmagazin, Kevin Spacey expressed his belief that he will be offered acting projects once he is cleared of the sexual assault charges he currently faces in London, The Hollywood Reporter confirms. The Oscar winner is set to go on trial starting June 28, charged with four counts of sexual assault relating to alleged incidents that occurred between 2005 and 2013.

Kevin Spacey Says People Are “Ready to Hire Me” If He Is Found Not Guilty in U.K. Sexual Assault Trial https://t.co/btS4dXkKnU — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 14, 2023

Spacey acknowledged the apprehension that many individuals currently have about supporting him due to fear of being “canceled.” However, he confidently stated, “I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London. The second that happens, they're ready to move forward.”

These comments from Kevin Spacey come just days before his scheduled appearance at the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on June 16.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Last year, the 63-year-old actor was charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men, including the charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The allegations involve incidents in London in March 2005 and August 2008, as well as an incident in Gloucestershire in April 2013, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Upon learning about the charges, Spacey expressed his disappointment with the decision to move forward but affirmed his willingness to voluntarily appear in the UK and defend himself, stating his confidence in proving his innocence.

It remains to be seen how the legal proceedings will unfold and what impact they will have on Spacey's career. The actor, known for his acclaimed performances in films and television shows, has faced significant professional setbacks following the emergence of sexual misconduct allegations against him in 2017.