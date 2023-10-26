Marking a dominant start to their 35th season, the Orlando Magic cruised to a convincing victory over the Houston Rockets with a final score of 116-86 on Wednesday night. The win underscored the Magic's renewed approach, emphasizing both notable player performances and their much-improved defensive efforts. Here are the three key takeaways:

The Magic defense looks legit

The Magic's defense, led by Jonathan Isaac, demonstrated their potential to be one of the top defensive teams this season. Holding an opponent under 100 points is an achievement, but limiting any NBA team to a mere 86 points is particularly impressive. During this preseason, the Rockets averaged 110.8 points per game. Yet, the Magic held them to a shooting percentage of just 40.5% and forced 18 turnovers. A defining moment came when Isaac, underscoring his defensive prowess, rejected a dunk attempt by Rockets' Jalen Green.

NOT IN JONATHAN ISAAC'S HOUSE 😤 pic.twitter.com/K3lDO2js4d — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 26, 2023

Reliving the moment, Isaac said, “I saw it was Green and I’m like, ok, here we go. I just went for it with everything I had and once I got it, I kind of shocked myself.” Additionally, he elaborated on the joy of returning after a series of injuries, expressing gratitude for being a part of the team from day one.

“I’ve been through the ringer when it comes to injuries these past few seasons. I’ve worked extremely hard to get back and just focusing on each day, learning about myself, learning about my mental state and just trusting God through it all. And to be here to be a part of the team from day one of training camp to the first game. It just feels surreal and I’m excited.”

Cole Anthony's stellar play off the bench

Cole Anthony's performance was another focal point of the game. After recently signing a contract extension, he justified the team's faith by scoring a team-high 20 points and grabbing eight rebounds off the bench. Shooting at an efficient 66.7%, and with the highest plus/minus at 17, Anthony also displayed notable improvements on defense. Given his current trajectory and his role in the second unit, Anthony might find himself in contention for the Sixth Man of the Year award as the season progresses.

Speaking postgame, Anthony chimed in on his defensive efforts, saying, “I just put a lot of work in over this summer. Just really wanted to put an emphasis on trying to guard and not just being a liability, being someone who’s alright. I’m a plus defender.” Anthony continued, I’ve been trying to take pride in that as much as I can the last couple of years and I just feel like I continue to get better and I’m gonna keep trying to get better… it ain't no mismatch.”

Rookie Anthony Black deserves more minutes

Despite the depth in the Magic's backcourt, rookie Anthony Black, the 6th pick in the recent draft, made a compelling case for more playing time. In just under five minutes against the Rockets, he scored an and-one and recorded two impressive blocks. With a total of five points, two blocks, and an assist, integrating Black into the rotation might be beneficial for the Magic, considering the spark he provided in limited action.

Orlando Magic rookie guard Anthony Black quickly converts his first NBA bucket with a nifty three-foot driving floater with two #Rockets defenders draped over him drawing the foul as well pic.twitter.com/AnjrY25BTa — Fawzan Amer (@FawzanAmer_) October 26, 2023

Coach Jamahl Mosley, while acknowledging Isaac's performance, couldn't help but commend Black as well. He noted, “And then you see AB, he effortlessly stepped onto the court, exhibiting the prowess we know he has. His full-court pickups, proactive defense, blocks, and his ability to steer the team stood out. We've emphasized the importance of him using his voice and presence as the lead guard to drive decisions, facilitate plays, and elevate his teammates.”

Looking ahead, the Orlando Magic will embark on a four-game road trip out West, with their next home game scheduled for November 4th against the Los Angeles Lakers.