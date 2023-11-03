Khloé Kardashian is respecting how Kourtney Kardashian feels about her ex-boyfriend NBA star Tristan Thompson.

Khloé Kardashian respects her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian's opinion on her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. On the Nov. 1 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney spills how she really feels about her sister's ex. The eldest Kardashian also revealed how her 11-year-old daughter Penelope — whom she shares with ex Scott Disick — feels about the Thompson.

“I feel like [Penelope] gets it from me. I told her — on the first day of school — [that] I was so triggered by him,” the Poosh founder said in her confessional. “Tristan has made horrible decisions and choices with my sister. There’s times when I am so triggered by him that I cannot be around him. Then there’s times where I just let it go because we just want harmony. He’s the father of my niece and nephew.”

A source told Us Weekly that she Khloé understands how Kourtney and Penelope feel about the situation.

“Khloé respects Kourtney’s feelings and would never push her to be open to a relationship with Tristan. But at the same time, it is unfortunate that this is the way things are,” a source told the publication. “Of course, Khloé wishes things were different, but she understands she has no control over the situation.

The insider adds: “It’s out of her hands. Khloé knows Kourtney is coming from a place of love and is very protective of her. It’s one of the things Khloé loves about Kourtney. She hopes that in time, Kourtney will come around.”

Khloé also spoke to cameras about how she feels about Kourtney and Penelope's expressing how they feel around Thompson.

“I am really proud of myself for where me and Tristan are and how I am able to allow him to be the father he wants to be. But where I am at with Tristan has nothing to do with what I expect my family members to do,” Khloé said in a confessional during this week's episode of The Kardashians. “If Penelope has her feelings about Tristan, then rightfully so. And good for you, girl.”

The Good American founder continued: “I want Penelope to have these feelings, and I don’t want to talk her out of them. I don’t want this behavior to be something that I am validating or I am justifying. I want her to know that how she is feeling is the right way to feel. We shouldn’t accept someone treating us like this.”

The reality star and NBA player share two children together: daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1. The two dated on-and-off between 2016 to 2021, and eventually broke things off after it was revealed that Thompson got another woman pregnant.