Kid Cudi vs Knuckles, who you got?

Kid Cudi is gearing up for an epic showdown as he joins the cast of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog spinoff series, Knuckles, Complex reports. In the first trailer released for the Paramount+ series, Cudi is set to square off against the titular character, voiced by Idris Elba.

Knuckles and I square up APRIL 26th!!! Lock in!!! #KNUCKLES @SonicMovie ADAM PALLY AND IDRIS KILL THIS!! Cant wait for u all to see the madness ✌🏾✨@adampally @idriselba @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/qb8HaNpfsw — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) February 8, 2024

Knuckles, set to premiere on April 27, boasts an impressive cast lineup, with Idris Elba leading the pack as Knuckles. Alongside Cudi, the series features notable names such as Stockard Channing, Edi Patterson, Cary Elwes, Julian Barratt, Rory McCann, Christopher Lloyd, and more. Additionally, Ben Schwartz returns to lend his voice to Sonic in a guest star capacity.

Directed by Jeff Fowler, who also helmed the first two films in the franchise, Knuckles bridges the gap between Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the highly anticipated Sonic the Hedgehog 3, slated for theatrical release on December 20. The six-part event series promises action-packed adventures, with Knuckles taking on the role of mentor to Wade Whipple, played by Adam Pally, as he trains him in “the ways of the Echidna warrior.”

Cudi's involvement in the Sonic universe isn't new. In 2022, coinciding with the release of the second Sonic film, Cudi treated fans to a music video for “Stars in the Sky,” a track from the Sonic soundtrack. Additionally, he hosted a special screening of the film for his dedicated fanbase.

With the anticipation building for Knuckles, fans are eager to see Cudi's performance as he embarks on an epic brawl against Knuckles in the action-packed spinoff series. Stay tuned for more updates as the premiere date approaches.