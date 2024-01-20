Will Kid Cudi and Lupe Fiasco handle this beef like grown men or keep throwing shots?

In the ever-evolving landscape of hip-hop, feuds between artists are not uncommon, but few are as enduring and complex as the ongoing conflict between Kid Cudi and Lupe Fiasco. The latest chapter in this intriguing saga unfolded after an interview with Kid Cudi on Apple Music 1, where he recounted a past encounter with Lupe Fiasco during his early days working at BAPE in New York City, Revolt reports.

Cudi touched on Lupe Fiasco visiting the BAPE store and the interesting choice of action he chose to take upon his arrival, which was the catalyst Lupe needed to stir the pot again. Even though it seems Cudi would like peace now, Lupe is out for blood. Let's dive in and dissect the ins and outs of one of the strangest beefs in rap history.

Lupe Fiasco calls Kid Cudi a “b*tch

after Cudi admits he once hid from Lupe when he used to work at a Bape store. pic.twitter.com/cWhWejZtZk — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 19, 2024

A Phobia Unveiled: Cudi's Fear of a Retail Past

Kid Cudi disclosed a peculiar phobia during the interview, explaining that he used to hide in the back of the BAPE store whenever Lupe Fiasco visited. The fear stemmed from Cudi's concern that, if he ever became famous, rappers like Lupe would later confront him with the fact that he once sold them clothes. Cudi wanted to avoid potential conflicts arising from this situation, fearing accusations like, “Yo, you sold me clothes, you my son.” In his view, Lupe Fiasco still harbors animosity towards him to this day, validating Cudi's unconventional approach.

Lupe's Reaction: Job Shaming and a Rekindled Feud

Lupe Fiasco swiftly responded to Cudi's revelations on Twitter, dismissing the idea of using a past job against someone. He questioned the relevance of bringing up Cudi's employment at BAPE to shame him for having a regular job before achieving fame. Lupe's tweets emphasized the absurdity of “job shaming” and highlighted that such revelations had no bearing on their longstanding feud, which dates back to 2014.

This feud originated when Kid Cudi criticized Lupe Fiasco for charging fans $500 for a personalized verse, deeming him “a bit sketchy.” In response, Lupe fired back, calling Cudi a “disrespectful clown” and suggesting that the “Day ‘N’ Nite” hitmaker needed his “a** beat.” Unfortunately, the years haven't healed the wounds, and the two artists remain at odds.

Cudi's Attempt at Reconciliation: A Twitter Olive Branch

In a surprising turn of events, Kid Cudi appeared to extend an olive branch to Lupe Fiasco on Twitter. Expressing regret, Cudi tweeted, “Love u g. Im sorry if i hurt u man. Life is too short. Hope u can find it in ur heart to get past this.” He followed up with another tweet, expressing his desire for a rational conversation: “Just sent u a dm. lets talk.”

However, Lupe Fiasco responded with skepticism, questioning the sincerity of Cudi's apology. He challenged the timing of the peace offering and accused Cudi of attempting a half-hearted apology years later. Lupe insisted on hearing a direct apology from Cudi's mouth before considering any resolution. The exchange on Twitter laid bare the deep-seated animosity between the two artists.

A Shifting Landscape: Cudi's INSANO Interview

As the feud took a new turn, Kid Cudi discussed his upcoming album, INSANO, in a revealing interview. While sharing insights into his creative inspiration, including a transformative experience at a Kendrick Lamar live show, Cudi also delved into the past. He revealed a story about hiding from Lupe Fiasco during his early days at a Bape store in New York, reigniting the simmering tensions between them.

Despite the renewed tension, Kid Cudi seemed determined to rise above the negativity. In a series of tweets, he expressed regret and reached out for a private conversation to settle their differences. The hip-hop community now waits to witness the next chapter in this evolving saga.

Unraveling a Prolonged Beef: The Complexity Persists

The history of the Kid Cudi and Lupe Fiasco beef is a tapestry woven with intricate layers of personal and professional grievances. From the roots of their discord in 2014 to the present day, each revelation and exchange adds new threads to this complex narrative. Whether it's the peculiar phobia of a retail past, job shaming, or attempted reconciliations on social media, the feud persists, refusing to fade into the background.

Thankfully, as of January 20, 2024, it appears the two might've called a truce according to Kid Cudi. Read the message below.

Kid Cudi confirms that he and Lupe Fiasco are now on good terms 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nHyY7HYm2y — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 20, 2024

Hopefully, this is the start of a brand new, flourishing friendship among artists.