Kieran Culkin laid it all out for his wife during his Emmy acceptance speech for playing Roman Roy in Succession.

If and when to have more children is a highly personal topic most parents share for the privacy of a moment alone together, but for Kieran Culkin? Not so much. The actor used his internationally televised Emmy acceptance speech for his Best Actor in a Drama win for his role as Roman Roy in Succession to let his wife, Jazz Charton, know he wanted to have more children with her.

Culkin appeared to get caught up in the moment of excitement surrounding his first Emmy win. He first told his wife Jazz, “Thank you for sharing your life with me and for giving me two amazing kids, Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolf — I love you so many and so much!” Kinsey Sioux, their daughter, is 4 years old, and their son Wilder Wolf is 2.

He then boldly added in front of the packed Peacock Theater auditorium in Los Angeles, “And Jazz, I want more.” After the surprised laughter from the crowd and Charton's Macaulay Culkin-esque reaction of covering her face in shock, Culkin added, “You said, you said maybe if I win. I love you so much!”

Hard to know how seriously to take Culkin's request, although his wife has previously admitted that their first child, Kinsey Sioux was conceived after the 2019 Golden Globes Awards (and Culkin didn't even win that year!).

Whatever Kieran Culkin and his wife Jazz Charton's parenting plans are for the future, it's probably a safe bet that the two celebrated Culkin's first Emmy win their own personal after-party Monday night.