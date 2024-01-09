Actor of Succession, Kieran Culkin, gave high praise to his mother during the Golden Globes celebration Sunday.

After receiving his Best Actor in a Drama Series award, the star discussed his mom and what she means to him in a press room, PEOPLE reports. Beyond that, he gave his thanks to the women in his life when accepting the award.

Kieran Culkin opens up about what his mom means to him at Golden Globes

“I have no idea how my mom did it and she raised this in basically the studio apartment and I don’t know how she did it,” he said.

“Obviously, [I] wouldn’t be here without her,” the Succession star added. “Not just because of the sex she had with my father. For the woman she is. And for having sex with my father. You don’t hear me thanking my dad.”

During the ceremony, the actor took time to thank his mom.

“My manager Emily Gerson Saines, for whom I wouldn’t have a career,” he started his thanks with. “My wife Jaz for putting up with this and al the shit that comes with it. And my wonderful mom. Mom, thank you for doing everything you’ve done for us. You’re an amazing woman.”

Beyond his mom, he also reflected on his win for Succession before talking about the women in his life.

“I was nominated for a Golden Globe 20 years ago, and when that moment passed I sort of remember thinking I’m never going to be back in this room again,” he said. “Which was fine. Whatever. But thanks to Succession, I’ve been in here a couple of times, which is nice. But I sort of accepted I’m never going to be onstage, so this is a nice moment. Thank you.”

Congrats to Kieran Culkin and his mom for raising him into an awesome actor.