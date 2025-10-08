While some reactions have been mixed to Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl, her fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is over the moon with it.

In a clip for the latest episode of New Heights, due to drop on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, Kelce discussed Swift's new album. He has been having “fun” watching her on the press tour for it, and he will answer fans' most-requested question about “Wood” in the full episode.

“Let's just give it up for Taylor real quick, she's done it again,” Kelce praised. “She's put the world on tilt. It's been so fun to see everybody's reactions, and we've had an absolute blast watching her go through all of her press tour, her radio [shows], and all these talk shows. She's looked amazing, sounded amazing, and this album is absolutely amazing. And if you haven't heard it yet, please go check out The Life of a Showgirl.”

Jason is so good at asking Travis the questions everyone wood want to know NEW EPISODE OUT TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/tCRlh95WRP — New Heights (@newheightshow) October 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

When the full episode drops, expect Kelce to delve further into Swift's The Life of a Showgirl. At the very least, he will likely confront “Wood.”

Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl

Swift released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Friday, October 3, 2025. It was her first album since 2024's The Tortured Poets Department.

The album only has one single to date, “The Fate of Ophelia,” which was released on the same day as the album. This is a similar move to her last few albums.

The Life of a Showgirl features a collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter. Swift and Carpenter sing together on the album's title track, which closes the album.

As of now, the album is not being supported with a tour. Swift is coming off her blockbuster Eras Tour, which consisted of 149 shows across the globe.

Swift recently got engaged to Kelce. They announced it on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, with a joint post on Instagram. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” their caption read.