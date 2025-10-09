Ahead of the Thursday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles, Prime Video dropped a Star Wars-themed poster with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart at the center.

Prime Video released the poster on their social media accounts the morning of the Thursday Night Football showdown between the Giants and Eagles. “A New Hope,” their caption read, a reference to the first Star Wars movie.

A New Hope #TNFonPrime

A picture of Dart in his Giants uniform is in the middle, and he is holding a lightsaber as his signature eye-black that resembles Anakin Skywalker‘s scar. Two other pictures of him, one of him while he was at Ole Miss and the other on the Giants, surround him.

Giants' QB Jaxson Dart faces the Eagles for the first time on Thursday Night Football

Dart's third start of his young career may be his toughest test yet. He will face the Eagles, the defending Super Bowl champions, without his top two receivers, Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton.

The Eagles are also coming off the first loss of the season. So, they will be extra motivated come time for Thursday Night Football. They blew a late lead to lose to the Denver Broncos.

Meanwhile, the Giants are reeling after losing to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, who were winless heading into the game. Dart did not play well despite a strong start.

He started the game with two touchdown passes, giving the Giants a 14-point lead. However, he would later throw two interceptions, and he lost a fumble as well.

Overall, the Giants had five turnovers (two interceptions and three fumbles). It was an especially hard pill to swallow considering the Giants beat the then-undefeated Los Angeles Chargers one week earlier in Dart's first start.

Dart took over as the Giants' starting quarterback in Week 4 after Russell Wilson won the starting job. After an 0-3 start, Brian Daboll made the switch to Dart. A win over the Eagles would be huge, as the Giants haven't beaten the Eagles since Week 18 of the 2023 season. Granted, they didn't play their starters for the whole game.