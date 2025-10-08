One of the key tracks on Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl is “Wood,” which Swifties speculate is about her fiancée, Kansas City Chief star Travis Kelce. Now, after listening to the album, his brother, Jason Kelce, has some thoughts on the song about Travis.

During the October 8, 2025, edition of New Heights, Jason asked for Travis' thoughts on Swift's “Wood” song from The Life of a Showgirl. “How do you feel about ‘Wood?'” Jason asked Travis, who then called it a “great song.”

It then took a few moments for Jason to find the right wording for his follow-up question. “Do you feel cocky about the song ‘Wood'?” he asked.

"I think redwood that's a generous word" — tayvis throwbacks (@lolatayvis) October 8, 2025

A humble Travis then sheepishly responded, “No,” before saying he'd be flattered by any reference to him in her music. Jason was quick to correct him, alluding to the explicit themes the song implies.

“Well, it's not just you, it's an appendage — it's not just you; it's a very specific thing,” he explained.

Travis tried to play it cool. “What? I think you're not understanding the song,” he said to his older brother, who then explained the metaphors.

“Jesus Christ, Travis, come on!” Jason said to Travis, before quoting the lyrics, “‘Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see.' Redwood was a generous word, I think. I think if somebody wrote a song about me, it'd be, ‘Japanese maple, sometimes can see.'”

The two brothers then began laughing. At the end of the day, Jason then conceded that he likes the song. “That song's great, though,” Jason praised. “The beat to that song is fantastic, and that's right up my alley, so it's a great song.”

The Life of a Showgirl was released on Friday, October 3, 2025. It is Swift's first album since 2024's The Tortured Poets Department. Like she has done for most of her recent albums, the first single was released on the same day as the album. “The Fate of Ophelia” was released as a single on October 3.

There are some references to Kelce on Swift's album. They just got engaged, and they are planning their future together. Kelce and Swift announced it with a joint post on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.