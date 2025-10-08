The New York Yankees got a must-win against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 3 as they were on the brink of elimination. Of course, there were stars at the game, and one of them joined the list of people who were able to catch a foul ball. Bad Bunny happened to be in the right spot at the right time and caught a foul ball from Anthony Satander.

It was the second inning when he hit a 1-0 fastball from Carlos Rodon that went into the seats behind home plate. The ball then fell through the hands of a fan, and it bounced right to Bad Bunny. Just like anybody would, the artist held the ball up to let everyone see it.

Bad Bunny got a foul ball at the Blue Jays-Yankees game tonight 😭 pic.twitter.com/hllzNix74p — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

This has been a good month for Bad Bunny, as it was announced just a few weeks ago that he is set to headline the Super Bowl 60 halftime show. It will be interesting to see if he shows up to Game 4 so he can test his luck to try and get another ball to land in his hands.

There was a good chance that Game 3 would have been the last one to attend, as the Yankees found themselves down 6-1 at one point. They were able to fight back, and Aaron Judge was the one who helped to tie the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. In the end, the Yankees were able to take the 9-6 victory, fighting to stay alive in the series.

After the game, Judge shared a message, hoping the team can tie the series as they're down 2-1.

“Tonight was special, but there's still more work to be done. Hopefully, we have some more cool moments like this the rest of the postseason. We've got another big game tomorrow night. Maybe we can do something special tomorrow night and talk to all of you all one more time before we head back up north,” Judge said via Bryan Hoch on X, formerly Twitter.