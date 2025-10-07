Transforming into MMA legend Mark Kerr for The Smashing Machine meant taking a pay cut, as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s salary for the role has been revealed.

In a report from Deadline about the biopic's box office flop, it is revealed that Johnson was paid $4 million for his role. For context, that is significantly lower than his usual paychecks, which exceeded over $20 million.

Additionally, Deadline notes that he “gave a portion of his paycheck to Emily Blunt and [Mark] Kerr.” So, he was likely very eager to secure his Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt, who would play Dawn Staples in the movie.

Dwayne Johnson's The Smashing Machine flopped at the box office

Despite his best efforts, Johnson's The Smashing Machine has not been a box office success. It only grossed $6 million during its opening weekend.

That was the third-highest figure of the weekend. Despite limited marketing and a surprise announcement, Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl topped the charts with $34 million domestically. It also made $16 million overseas. In second place was One Battle After Another, which made $11 million in its second weekend.

Johnson plays Mark Kerr in the new biopic. The Smashing Machine follows his journey and personal struggles in his MMA career.

It was written and directed by Benny Safdie. Previously, he directed films with his brother, Josh, like Uncut Gems. Josh's new film, Marty Supreme, just had a surprise premiere at the New York Film Festival (NYFF).

Johnson is likely hoping The Smashing Machine leads to his first Oscar nomination. It is the first serious role he has taken on, and it received a lot of praise upon its premiere.

A24 slated its theatrical release for Friday, October 4, 2025. It received a wide theatrical release, opening in over 3,000 theaters on October 4.