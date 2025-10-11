During the latest edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on October 10, 2025, some Superstars' entrance music was reverted to their original themes.

This may not be a one-off, as it appears WWE is considering a shake-up with their entrance music, according to WrestleVotes. Several stars, such as Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, have been “outspoken” about a change being made.

“As seen & heard on tonight’s SmackDown, a few superstars reverted back to their original entrance themes,” WrestleVotes wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Source indicate several superstars have been requesting music changes for some time now, including outspoken names such as Sheamus & Drew McIntyre. Time will tell if all those requests are eventually granted.”

Is WWE changing up Superstars' entrance music?

Fans will have to wait to see if WWE drastically overhauls its Superstars' entrance themes. Some fans have expressed their distaste for Def Rebel, who compose most of the entrance songs.

In recent years, there has been an influx of new entrance themes that are unremarkable. Some Superstars have instantly recognizable songs, such as Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins. Others, however, don't; thus blending together and failing to help Superstars stand out.

Def Rebel has been working with WWE since 2019. Before them, Jim Johnston was the mastermind behind most of the entrance themes since the '80s.

However, he departed in the 2010s, and John Alicastro and Mike Lauri, known as CFO$, then composed most of the themes from 2012 to 2019.

Once WWE switched to Def Rebel, they have not looked back. They still license some songs, such as Living Colour's “Cult of Personality” for CM Punk, but they compose most of the themes.

It remains unclear if WWE intends to stick with Def Rebel. Just because they are making changes does not necessarily mean Def Rebel is out.

Fans should monitor how this plays out. WWE has several marquee events coming up in the next few months. Perhaps that is where they will showcase some of these new themes.