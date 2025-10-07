While appearing on ESPN's Monday Night Football ManningCast, Chad Powers star Glen Powell had his night “ruined” during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Powell joined the Manning brothers during the second quarter of the game. After the Chiefs scored their second touchdown, the camera cut to the fans in the pool in EverBank Stadium.

Of course, it was full of fans in their bathing suits. This did not sit well with Powell. He took issue with the cameraman who decided to cut to that shot.

Peyton Manning: “Speaking of coconut oil, what's going on here?” Glen Powell: “I really don't like that cameraman. Whoever cut to that…. Ruined my night…” #NFL #MNF pic.twitter.com/8jM6GKETXD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I don't know why they cut there,” Powell said. “I really don't like that cameraman, whoever cut to that. That ruined my night. Man, my Monday is not off to a good start.”

Trevor Lawrence led the Jaguars to a win over the Chiefs on Monday Night Football

In Week 5, the Chiefs and Jaguars faced on Monday Night Football, and the ManningCast featured guests like Powell and Heidi Gardner during the broadcast.

The Chiefs were rolling after two straight victories over the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens. However, they lost to the Jaguars in a thrilling game.

They went up 14-0 early in the second quarter. However, after Patrick Mahomes led a methodical go-ahead drive late in the game, Trevor Lawrence led the Jaguars down the field to win the game.

The last touchdown was special. Lawrence tripped and fell over twice before getting to his feet. He then stumbled into the endzone to give the Jaguars a three-point lead with under a minute left.

Mahomes was not able to lead the Chiefs down the field to tie the game. Penalties and miscues cost the Chiefs in the end. He had a good game overall, passing for over 300 yards for the first time this year, and he scored two total touchdowns (one rushing and one passing).

Now, the Chiefs have to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 6. They will then get Rashee Rice back from his suspension during their Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.