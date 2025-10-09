The wife of Jason Kelce, Kylie, has reacted to her soon-to-be sister-in-law, Travis Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift‘s new album, The Life of a Showgirl, and specifically, “Wood.”

Many have theorized that Swift's “Wood” song is a risqué track about Kelce, including Jason. Now, Kylie has reacted to the song on her Not Gonna Lie podcast. She praised the “bops” of The Life of a Showgirl before specifically talking about the song about her brother-in-law.

Kylie Kelce talks her favorite songs from The Life of a Showgirl ❤️‍🔥 (her comment about Wood 😆) pic.twitter.com/7QKkNTjTXw — 🏈👑❤️‍🔥 | fan acct. (@TayvisHaze) October 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

“We have listened to The Life of a Showgirl; there are some bops on there, I think everybody knows,” Kylie raved. “One of the songs that Ellie and I have been bopping to on the way to school is ‘Opalite.' Great song. The lyric, ‘My brother used to call it

‘Eating out of the trash' [is] outstanding. My favorites on the album are definitely ‘Wish List,' ‘Opalite,' and, who are we kidding, ‘Wood.'

“Here's the deal — do I need that much detail specifically about my brother-in-law? Probably not, but also [claps], my dog, Trav! That's it! Guys, yes, a thousand percent yes. That's women supporting women. I'm proud of you,” she continued.

It does not appear that Swift joining the Kelce clan will be met with any resistance. Kylie, who similarly married into the Kelce family when she tied the knot with Jason, Travis' brother, is embracing Swift with open arms. She is very vocal about her art, and that bodes well for their future relationship.

Kylie will soon have another sister-in-law. Travis proposed to Swift in August 2025. They would later announce it to the world on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, with a joint post on Instagram.

Their wedding date is known at the time of this writing. However, expect Jason and Kylie to play a big roles in it, given their relationships with Travis and Swift.

Swift just released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Friday, October 3, 2025. The album was her first since The Tortured Poets Department, which came out in April 2024.