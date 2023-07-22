Lionel Messi is expected to make his much-anticipated debut for MLS outfit Inter Miami on Saturday. And his debut has brought out all the stars from the sports world. Even stars from outside of sports, such as Kim Kardashian, are taking in the game.

Kardashian spoke with Apple TV ahead of Messi and Inter Miami's game against LigaMX side Cruz Azul in The Leagues Cup. Kardashian mentioned that she and her son are big fans of the Barcelona legend.

Kim Kardashian and her soccer-crazed son is in attendance for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut 🤩 (via @MLS)pic.twitter.com/cxUII4GJSF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 22, 2023

Messi and fellow former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets began the game on the bench. Cruz Azul put in a rather impressive effort in the first 45 minutes. The Mexican club had a number of dangerous scoring chances early in the game.

However, they failed to capitalize on those chances. And Inter Miami eventually found their opportunity as the first half neared a close. Winger Robert Taylor scored the opening goal on a shot that struck the far side post before deflecting in.

Unfortunately, the news hasn't all been great for Inter Miami in this game. Full back Ian Fray left the game after half an hour after an apparent knee injury. Fray left the pitch with the assistance of two trainers.

Messi and Busquets were officially unveiled as Inter Miami players on July 16. Messi joins the MLS outfit after two seasons at French giants Paris Saint-Germain. Busquets, meanwhile, joined after 15 seasons at Barcelona in Spain.

Both players have a long history with the famous Spanish club. Busquets played 481 games for Barca, while Messi played 520 games for the club. They both bring extensive records of success both domestically and continentally to a Miami side that currently sits last in the Eastern Conference in MLS.