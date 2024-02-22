Kim Kardashian praises North West as she becomes the youngest musician to make it onto the Billboard Hot 100.

Kim Kardashian is proud of her oldest daughter North West on her historic achievement. North, 10, is now the youngest musician to be on the Hot 100 after her music debut on Talking with her father Kanye West.

“North West earns her first ever entry on Hot 100 this week with ‘TALKING,' ” the post read on Instagram. “She becomes one of the youngest artists to ever chart, at age 10.”

The post prompted a response from Kardashian writing, “My baby!!!! 👏🖤🫶.”

“It’s your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie,” North raps on the song. “Don't tryna test me / It's gonna get messy / It's gonna get messy / Just, just bless me.”

“Talking” is found on Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures which was released on Feb. 9. It will be followed by two additional volumes set to drop in March and lastly in April.

It's not a surprise that North began her music career as she teased in her i-D cover that it is one of her career aspirations.

“A basketball player, a rapper, um…Well when I was 7 I wanted to be a boxer,” she told the outlet. “But now I don't want to be a boxer. I'm going to do art on the side.”

“When I'm like, 13, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I'm going to make artwork that I sell.”

“Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner,” North added of her parents' businesses.

Kim Kardashian Defends North West's Painting

Fans know that Kim does not play about her children. Last year, she defended North about her oil painting when social media accused an adult of making it.

“My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured,” Kim shared on social media at the time.

“North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete,” she continued. “As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone.”

“I’m seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this. How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome?!” she wrote, before adding, “Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!”