Larsa Pippen and Jeff Coby are stepping forward in making a serious update in their relationship. The Real Housewives of Miami star is just coming off her 51st birthday celebration last night, where she was accompanied by her girlfriends and Coby. The couple attended the popular Miami club E11EVEN, and they might have more to celebrate as they reportedly are shopping for rings.

“I feel like we're on a really good path right now,” Pippen told PEOPLE of her and Coby's relationship. “We get along with everything. He's been asking me what shaped stones I like, so I've been giving him little hints.”

The reality TV star shared that she knows some details about how she would like her engagement ring to look.

“We haven't really talked about the size, but we just talked about [how] I like the brilliant cut or an oval,” she adds. “I feel like those are really cute.”

This is not the first time an engagement has been mentioned by the couple who began dating in January. After they made their red carpet debut in April, the professional basketball player shared that he is planning to marry her.

“It's going to be a beautiful marriage,” he told TMZ at the time.

Pippen was previously married to NBA legend Scottie Pippen for 19 years. They finalized their divorce in 2021. The former couple share four children together: Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia.

Larsa Pippen Shares How Different Her New Relationship Is

Pippen is smitten over her relationship with Coby and shares that there are large difference between him and her ex Marcus Jordan. The mom of four revealed that her children told her to stop getting back together with him and how she didn't appreciate how he was treating her.

“I fought everyone to be with this guy, and then it was not a good situation for me and my family, so I had to remove myself from it,” she explained on RHOM. “But doing what’s best for me and my family ended up pissing him off so bad that he’d send me really bad messages and reach out to my friends and say hurtful things about me, and it was just bad.”

Jordan — who is the son of NBA icon Michael Jordan — dated Pippen for less than two years before they decided to call it quits for good in July 2024. Pippen shared how much she and Coby have in common and how he has a lot of qualities she appreciates in a partner.

“The other day, I FaceTimed him when he was at his parents' house and he was teaching his niece how to multiply, and I thought, ‘That is so sweet,’” she said. “That's why this is my guy, because he's just so family-oriented and just so kind, and I just feel like he's my guy. He just has all the qualities that I really love.”

Pippen added that she was hesitant to share her new relationship with everyone but feels good about the decision.

“I didn't want to share it with the world, but now I'm in a place where we get along really well, we basically do everything together, and so now we're more open,” she explains. “But I think the first few months, I feel like we were together every day and just did very normal things, and nobody even knew that we were together.”