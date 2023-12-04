Kim Kardashian will team up with Ryan Murphy again for a new series after her American Horror Story role this year.

After starring in the latest season of American Horror Story, Kim Kardashian has landed her next major role. She will once again team up with Ryan Murphy for it, too.

Kim Kardashian, divorce lawyer

Deadline is reporting that Kardashian will star in another series from American Horror Story co-creator Murphy. The series is dubbed as a “high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural.”

In the series, Kardashian will play a divorce lawyer. Her character owns an all-female law firm. While deals are not finalized, casting for Kardashian's on-screen love interest is being conducted. They are looking for “an A-list” actor, according to Deadline's report.

The upcoming series will be distributed by Hulu, marking the first series under Murphy's new deal with Disney. 20th Television, which is a part of DisneyTV Studios, will produce the show. Kardashian is no stranger to Hulu, as her reality series, The Kardashians, resides on the streaming service.

Jon Robin Baitz, who created Brothers & Sisters, will write the upcoming Murphy series. He also wrote Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans for Murphy as well.

Production on the upcoming Ryan Murphy series is eyeing a late 2024 production in hopes of an early 2025 premiere, Deadline noted.

American Horror Story is an anthology horror series that Murphy co-created. The latest season, titled Delicate, starred Emma Roberts, Matt Czuchry, and Kardashian. In the season, Kardashian played Siobhan Corbyn, a publicist.

Kim Kardashian has begun taking more acting gigs in recent years. In 2021, she voiced a character in PAW Patrol: The Movie. She played Delores and reprised the role in the 2023 sequel.