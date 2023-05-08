Christina Ashten Gourkani, who was known for her similar features resembling Kim Kardashian, died last month. The Only Fans creator, who went by Ashten G online, reportedly died of cardiac arrest after having silicone injected into her buttocks by an ‘unlicensed’ practitioner, Daily Mail reports.

Gourkani reportedly hired an unlicensed medical practitioner named Vivian Gomez to assist her with the enhancement, reports The Daily Post.

Gomez allegedly traveled to California from Florida, where she was “believed to have given Gourkani ‘several injections’ of silicone on April 19, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe per The Daily Mail.

Gomez was arrested on April 20 at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale Airport, and she will be extradited to Redwood City in San Francisco, the outlet reports. She faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and practicing medicine without a license resulting in great bodily injury.

Following the news of Gourkani’s death, her family started a GoFundMe page to raise money for her funeral.

“It is with deep sorrow and an emensly heavy broken heart that we have to share the most shattering, unfortunate and unexpected passing of our beautiful beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani,” the message began on Gourkani’s GoFundMe.

While the statement detailed her last moments alive, since a family witnessed the model going into what is reportedly believed to be cardiac arrest, they also remembered who Gourkani was offline.

“If you knew Ashten you knew that everyone mattered to her,” the statement continued. “She was such a caring and loving free spirit that always took the time to bring a smile to anyone’s face she crossed paths with. She was the kind of person that would kneel down and talk to children at eye level, she searched for the lonely person in the corner and made them feel special as she has such a gift of connecting with people. On many occasions I’ve seen her turn her adversarys into life long friends just after 10 seconds of pouring her charismatic joy, positive energy and her beautiful smile that she gave to those around her. Ashten’s spirit is a light that will forever carry on to her loved ones around her and those that she has left behind.”

The GoFundMe was able to raise 6,607 for the model’s funeral. It is unclear if that was the original goal or if the family just stopped taking donations.