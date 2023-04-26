Christina Ashten Gourkani, who gained fame and followers as a look-alike to Kim Kardashian and an OnlyFans model, has tragically passed away at age 34. Gourkani — who also goes by Ashten G — may have died as a result of a plastic surgery procedure gone wrong, according to a report in TMZ.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashten G. (@ashtens_empire)

The news was first announced in a recent GoFundMe page created by her family. In the post, her family says they got an early morning call last Thursday morning from a frantic, hysterically crying family member, who explained that Ashten was dying in the hospital. The family heartbreakingly explains, it was “a phone call that instantly shattered our world and will forever haunt our family for the rest of our lives.”

They went on: “After arriving at the hospital shortly after the phone call our family continued living a nightmare as we were informed that her health and wellbeing had continued to decline in a downward spiral for the worse after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Her sudden and tragic passing is currently being investigated as a homicide related to medical procedure that took a turn for the worse.”

They then ask for the privacy of Christina Ashten, their family and the investigation with a statement that no other details would be shared at this time.

The TMZ article claims there are reports that the procedure was plastic surgery related.

Besides her following as a model on OnlyFans, Christina Ashten Gourkani had more than 600,000 followers on Instagram, where her pictures show just how closely she resembles Kim Kardashian. It speaks to the height of Kardashian’s social media superstardom that her look-alike was an influencer as well in her own right. Tragically, it may have been medical efforts to enhance that resemblance to Kardashian that cost this young model her life.