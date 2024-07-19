Kim Kardashian is opening up about a skin condition she “passed on” to her son for the first time. The SKIMS founder opened up about the condition on the She MD podcast and how she suffers from psoriasis, which her mother, Kris Jenner, also suffers from.

“It came from my mom, went to me … and I passed it on in a different form to my son, who has vitiligo very mildly,” The Kardashians star said.

“We got it under control,” the mother of four added.

Kardashian is the mom to daughters North and Chicago, as well as sons Saint and Psalm. The reality star shares all of her children with her ex-husband, Kanye West. While she speaks about one of her sons having the condition, she did not share which of her two sons specifically has it.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian Have Heated Argument On Parenting

Kim and Khloe Kardashian have had several arguments this season on The Kardashians about parenting. On the June 27 episode of the show, the two sisters began arguing about when Khloe was helping Kim out by taking her daughter Chicago to school. She noted that she was not happy about how Khloe spoke about Chi's hair.

“I have a bone to pick with you. Just about your delivery on things,” Kim began. “The other day when you called me and asked if you could do Chi’s hair, I don’t know if condescending is the word but you were very shaming. You were calling to not really ask me if you could do her hair but to let me know that her hair wasn’t washed.”

Kim continued: “I had a really hard week so I said to my mom, ‘Can you please wash my two little ones. I will send them over and get them ready for school.’ Chicago put in this hair gel on her way out the door and I was like, ‘Who cares? My mom can slick her hair into a ponytail,'” Kim said in her confessional. “So Khloe FaceTimes me and says, ‘I had to go over to mom’s and help her get your kids ready. And Chicago’s hair? The hair gel?'”

Khloe corrected Kim on what she said over the phone and insisted that her sister's anger was towards other areas in her life and not hers.

“All I said was, ‘Do you mind if I do Chicago’s hair?’ Because you are very particular,” Khloé responded. “It sounds like you are dealing with a bunch of your own bulls—t and you decided to harvest this and build up this animosity toward me. When this is a you f—king problem. I swear you just want to project whatever you are going through and take it out on me. And I can handle it but only for so long.”

Take a look at the clip below:

The Kardashians air Thursday at 12 am EST on Hulu.