Kim Kardashian is not one to waste her time and take orders from anyone. On the season five finale of The Kardashians which aired on Thursday (July 25), Kardashian explained why she and her ex — whose name was redacted — decided to end their relationship.

“When someone tells me not to do something that I planned on, I physically get, like, ‘You’re getting in my way,'” she explained in the July 25 episode “‘and I will bulldoze whatever is in my way because you’re not going to tell me to change my schedule.'”

“I feel like that’s how I would get in relationships,” the SKIMS mogul added, before sharing how it disrupted their relationship. “Like when [redacted] would tell me, ‘You work so much, why don’t you just take a week off?' I’m like, ‘Get out of here!'”

She continued, adding that the relationship went downhill after, “That was the beginning of the end.”

Who Is Kim Kardashian's Mysterious Ex?

While the name of the mystery ex was censored — it doesn't mean we can't take a stab at it. Around the time of filming for season five, Kardashian was romantically linked to NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. but kept the relationship lowkey.

While their relationship was under the radar — well as low as it can get dating a Kardashian — the two were progressively getting more serious. Odell allegedly was looking to sign with the Los Angeles Rams (who he used to play for in 2021) to be closer to Kim, a source told the Daily Mail previously.

“Odell is a free agent and is looking to sign with a team that will get him closer to LA to be closer to Kim. He loved his time with Baltimore and may sign with them again, but he has many more options, and he is now going to use his personal life as a means of supporting his professional life,” a source said at the time.

“Kim and Odell are firing on all cylinders, and it is very simple right now between them because she can still do her thing, be a mom, and he can do his thing,” the insider added.

They eventually broke up after six months but right before, their relationship was slammed on social media over comments Kardashian made in regards wanting to have Odell's baby because of his “great genetics.”

“Now that the cat’s out of the bag and they’re going more public with the relationship and things are feeling solid, Kim’s starting to plan a future with him,” an insider told Life & Style!

“She wants another child, and she loves the idea of having a baby with Odell — he has such great genetics, and she can’t help imagining how beautiful their baby would be. She has plenty of frozen eggs, so it’s really just a matter of talking Odell into this plan, even if that means making it worth his while financially!”

Kim has four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, from her former marriage to Kanye West.

Odell shares a son, Zydn, with his ex-girlfriend, Lauryn Wood.

Kardashian nor Odell have confirmed that he is the ex she is referring to in the season five finale.

You can watch season five of The Kardashians on Hulu.