The Kardashians premiered their first episode of the season, and it opened with Kim Kardashian talking about her break up with Pete Davidson. The conversation eventually evolved towards her ex husband Kanye West, who’s been putting her through the wringer, per TooFab.

Kim Kardashian said that “breakups are not my thing” but was “proud” of herself for how she and Pete Davidson left things. “We had talks and talks, we had been talking about it, both of us communicating really well about it. It’s obviously sad. 9 months. It’s a long time, I don’t have random hookups,” she said. “And there was a lot of guilt, he went through a lot because of my relationship.”

Davidson was often targeted by Kanye West online. West also took to social media to air his grievances with Kim from co parenting issues, to her mother Kris, and her old sex tape (that he was also a part of).

Kim also opened up how in 2022, West leaked private text messages between them. It was damaging to her psyche, and now she assumes that anything she says to West will be public information. She also opened up about how she puts up a front with her kids so they still have a good relationship with their father.

“Even how he looks so down on me for my tape and brings it up all over town, all over the media, thanks for reminding people once again,” Kim said. “All his shenanigans are going to be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be and I have to sit here and not say anything ever because I know one day my kids will appreciate that and I know that’s the best thing for them.”