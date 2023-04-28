Kim Kardashian is no stranger to making headlines and creating a buzz with her fashion choices, and she did it again in the newly released trailer for Season 3 of The Kardashians. In one scene, Kardashian is seen wearing a black T-shirt with “Kendall Starting Five” printed on it, PageSix shares a clip. The shirt features a photo of her 27-year-old sister, Kendall Jenner, surrounded by her famous NBA player exes.

Screaming at the Kendall Starting Five tee popping up in their new trailer pic.twitter.com/yV8vAk9TsQ — Nikhila (@kokudum) April 28, 2023

While the shirt went unremarked in the trailer, it didn’t go unnoticed by eagle-eyed fans, who immediately took to social media to share their reactions. Many found the shirt to be hilarious and loved the shade Kardashian was throwing at her younger sister’s past relationships.

It’s not clear where Kardashian got the shirt from, but similar options are available on Etsy for less than $20. The design is also available on other items, including face masks, mugs, stickers, and hoodies, on Teepublic.

Kendall Jenner’s most recent NBA ex is Booker, whom she dated on and off for two years. The Phoenix Suns guard and the model called it quits in November 2022, and according to an insider, there’s no bad blood between them.

While Kendall is currently linked to superstar singer Bad Bunny, she certainly has a history of dating talented NBA players. Some of them were only linked to the model for a brief time, while others were more serious love interests.

The Kardashian-Jenner siblings have a history of ribbing each other, so it wouldn’t be surprising if one of them has something to say about the shirt when the full episode airs. Until then, fans are eagerly waiting for more juicy moments in the upcoming season of “The Kardashians.”