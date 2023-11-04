Kim Kardashian's former assistant Steph Shep is breaking her silence on why she was fired by the SKIMS founder.

Kim Kardashian's former assistant, Steph Shep, is opening up about getting fired by the SKIMS founder.

“Well, I got fired,” Steph explained on The Skinny Confidential podcast.

She added: It was such a huge deal at the time. I mean, fired in the nicest sense of the word. I was crying, she was crying, because we are friends. And honestly, that friendship is really important to both of us.”

Shep worked for Kardashian for four years prior to being let go. She said that she learned a lot by working for her and credits her for the success she's had in her professional life.

“It's a machine and it's meticulous,” she added about Kim's businesses. “I always say it's like my graduate school because I learned everything that I know about sending an email to an agent or speaking to a manager, or booking glam, or finding a photographer, or doing product development, or dealing with a public.”

“Every single step of everything that you have to know about being an entrepreneur in the entertainment business, I learned from working under Kim,” she said.

With that, she has no grudges or ill will against the mother of four, as they still have a rock solid relationship.

“It was the most beautiful uncoupling,” Steph added. “Never been closer, and she still is someone I go to for personal and professional advice all the time.”

Kim Kardashian Hires A “Manny”

On the topic of Kardashian's staff, the mother of four got mixed feedback when she revealed that she hired a “manny.” A “manny” is a man who has the responsibilities of a nanny which is a job women usually take. Kardashian's reason for having a “manny” is to help out with her son Saint who is seven when his father, Kanye West, is not available.

“It's really hard for me to be really strict and to discipline a lot,” Kardashian admits during a confessional on The Kardashians. “My parents weren't strict at all and sometimes because I'm really busy, it would be amazing if I had a partner who would tap me out and take over and handle it but, you know, it can't happen like that.”

“I do think that my household and even our family is very female-dominated. I recently hired a manny. I really wanted a male around that would be picking them up and taking them to sports, and I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that.”

The Kardashians air new episodes Thursdays on Hulu.