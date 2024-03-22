King Charles' niece, Princess Eugenie, is giving an update on her uncle's health. Eugenie was working with Elephant Family’s Little Egg Hunt, a foundation close to Charles' heart.
“So happy to be part of the opening of @elephantfamily @clarencecourt Little Egg Hunt this morning,” she wrote via Instagram on Thursday. “12 artists have created 12 installations forming a live Easter Egg trail around Chelsea, raising awareness of the important conservation work the charity does.”
Mark Shand started the charity and he has a tie to the Royal Family. Shand is the late brother to Queen Camilla, making King Charles his brother-in-law. Eugenie touched on Shand's passing in her post.
“It’s 10 years to the day since the passing of Mark Shand, the founder of the charity, and this felt like a perfect way to celebrate his memory. What an incredible visionary he was to create @elephantfamily and help protect these beautiful giants. This felt like a perfect way to celebrate his memory. What an incredible visionary he was to create @elephantfamily and help protect these beautiful giants,” Eugenie concluded her social media post.
At the event, she spoke about how her uncle's health was doing. King Charles took the throne in 2020 after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth III. He was diagnosed with cancer last month.
“Thank you for asking. He’s doing well,” Eugenie said via X (formerly known as Twitter) footage. “He’d also be very proud today because the Elephant Family is very close to his heart too.”
King Charles Speaks On Cancer Diagnosis
King Charles was diagnosed with a “form of cancer” last month. While the form of cancer has not been revealed, the Palace did confirm that the monarch does not have prostate cancer.
“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” the Palace said in a statement.
He later spoke out about the support he has gotten from around the world.
“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” he said in February. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”
He continued at the time, “It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”
Both Prince Harry and Prince William have broken their silence about their father's diagnosis.
“We really appreciate everyone’s kindness,” William said as he was arriving at a gala for London’s Air Ambulance Charity per Us Weekly.
As for Harry, he said that he has since talked to his father and visited him.
“I spoke to him,” Harry said. “I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could.”
“Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”