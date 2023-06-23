The Sacramento Kings are in the midst of their first offseason following a playoff berth in a very long time. They are looking to capitalize on their status as the new kids on the block, as evidenced by their cap-space-clearing trade during the 2023 NBA Draft, which cost them a first-round pick. So, who will they target with over $30 million in cap space? Could it be…Draymond Green?

Green is likely going to stay with the Golden State Warriors but in the event that he leaves, could the Kings be a suitor for him? Brian Windhorst floated the potential scenario — sounding purely speculative rather than insisting that it has legs — before remembering that Domantas Sabonis is still in Sacramento.

Brian Windhorst on the Sacramento Kings clearing up cap space last night: “The Kings can now go hunting for Draymond Green if they wish. …it’s the exact type of player they need.” pic.twitter.com/eZllPXoJ7h — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) June 23, 2023

“The Kings can now go hunting for Draymond Green if they wish,” Windhorst said on ESPN's draft coverage show.“And that would be extraordinarily interesting because it is the exact, the exact, type of player they need…You know, it would be interesting with Sabonis. That would be an interesting first practice.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

I mean, good lord. What an idea from Windy.

On the court, Green would be an interesting fit. He is a great defender, which the Kings really need, and has shown how great his playmaking is for outside shooters with the Warriors. Much like Sabonis' partnerships with De'Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter, Green could provide them with open looks and score a few times per game. His vast playoff experience would be welcome on a team with so little of it.

But…you know. After Green and Sabonis went back and forth at each other during the 2023 NBA playoffs, resulting in Green stomping on Sabonis' chest, there seems to be no chance of them ever getting along, especially this soon after the fact. And Green and Sabonis playing together would be problematic due to their inability to shoot.

Warriors fans would hate seeing Green leave for an up-and-coming team but Kings fans would hate seeing him in the black and purple. Windy having some fun like this on the ESPN draft show is great and all but for the sakes of two passionate fan bases, this idea should remain just that.