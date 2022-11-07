De’Aaron Fox reacts to Island Boys hyping Kings playoff hype train

The Sacramento Kings now own the longest playoff drought in major North American professional sports, all thanks to the Seattle Mariners’ run to the MLB postseason in 2022. The Kings’ 3-5 record to begin the year won’t do much to inspire confidence that they’re set to snap that ignominious record anytime soon. However, perhaps De’Aaron Fox’ inexplicable game-winning buzzer beater from the logo in their latest victory against the Orlando Magic could prove to be a major catalyst for a surprise playoff berth.

In fact, Kings fans were all hyped up after their thrilling 126-123 overtime victory powered by Fox’ 37 points coming off a knee injury, including the hip-hop duo Island Boys, who burst into the scene via Tiktok. The twins that made up the duo, whose real names are Franky and Alex Venegas, composed an ode to Fox, his All-Star teammate Domantas Sabonis, and coach Mike Brown.

“The Kings won, yeah yeah, the Kings won yeah. The Sacramento Kings, oh yeah, the Kings won yeah. Fox is so fast. Sabonis is so strong yeah. Coach Mike is so smart yeah,” The Island Boys sang.

But they didn’t stop there.

“They are playoff bound, yeah.”

And surely enough, De’Aaron Fox was overjoyed when he heard the famous duo anticipate the Kings’ future success with an anthem.

“Ayooo 😂😂,” Fox wrote on his official Twitter account.

Kings guard Malik Monk was also entertained by the Island Boys’ performance; he couldn’t even put into words what he thought about the chant.

“😂😂😂😂😂😂”, Monk tweeted.

Can Fox, Sabonis and the rest of the Kings finally overcome the franchise’s apparent curse this season? Only time will tell. The road ahead is an uphill one, especially with there being playoff contenders aplenty in the Western Conference.

But De’Aaron Fox seems to have made a leap, continuing his renaissance that began after Tyrese Haliburton was shipped to the Indiana Pacers. Through seven games, Fox has averaged 26.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists a night, including the game where he only played in nine minutes before exiting the game with injury.

If Swipa continues the level of play he’s shown thus far, then perhaps the Kings could make the Island Boys look like a prophet, en route to crashing the postseason party for the first time in 17 years. Lord knows that Kings fans deserve to see their team find some modicum of success knowing the franchise’s rough history.