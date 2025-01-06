The Sacramento Kings have been struggling this season and to make matters worse, their best player is currently nursing an injury ahead of Monday's matchup with the Miami Heat.

De'Aaron Fox is set to miss his second straight game after taking a hard foul from Jaren Jackson Jr. last Friday. Fox has a glute contusion, per Jason Anderson.

Sunday was the first game of the 2024-25 campaign that Fox didn't play. He's stayed healthy and put up very solid numbers, averaging 26.7 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.9 rebounds on 32% shooting from three-point land. The guard has the highest usage percentage on the Kings at 30.3%. Sacramento currently sits at 17-19 and just surprisingly fired head coach Mike Brown.

There was buzz that Brown and Fox didn't see eye to eye. With the veteran yet to sign an extension, the belief is Sacramento decided to let go of Brown partially so they could keep Fox long-term. He's certainly proving his worth, even if the rest of the squad isn't playing great basketball. That being said, Malik Monk stepped up heavily in a win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, pouring in 26 points. He completely balled out in the absence of his former Kentucky teammate.

Despite sitting under .500, the Kings are starting to find a rhythm. They've won four in a row, beating the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Memphis Grizzlies before taking down the Dubs by 30 points. Monk will be relied on to rise to the occasion again here versus the disgruntled Heat, who are in the news for all the wrong reasons lately amid the Jimmy Butler trade drama.

Back to Fox. Hopefully, he'll be back in the lineup when the Kings take on the Boston Celtics on Friday. That will give him ample time to recover from this latest health setback. DeMar DeRozan will also be relied upon to produce versus Miami after scoring only 12 points on Sunday.