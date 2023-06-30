The Sacramento Kings had a magical 2022-23 NBA season that resulted in them making the playoffs for the first time since 2006. All-Stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis played a big part in the Kings' success, but so did veteran forward Harrison Barnes. As a result, Barnes earned himself a nice, new paycheck with the team following his 11th NBA season.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Barnes and the Kings have agreed to a 3-year, $54 million contract that will keep him in Sacramento through the 2025-26 season.

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes – a key part of the franchise’s rise into Western Conference contention – has agreed on a new three-year, $54 million contract extension, his agent Jeff Schwartz of @Excelbasketball tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/JCT4RUayt7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

Interested in bringing the veteran back since the season ended, the Kings ended up agreeing to a new deal with Barnes before he became an unrestricted free agent. A few teams were expected to show interest in Barnes, hence why the Kings looked to get a deal done right away.

Harrison Barnes' fit with Kings’ future

Recently turning 31 at the end of May, Barnes has been one of the more underrated wing players in the league. While not the most athletic, nor an elite-level scorer, Barnes plays his role to perfection and was instrumental in the Kings' success this past season.

From drawing tough defensive matchups to knocking down three-point shots to aiding his team on the glass, Barnes has been a steady secondary contributor in Sacramento since being traded there in 2019. One of three players to play in all 82 games during the 2022-23 season, joining Brooklyn Nets wing Mikal Bridges and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, Barnes has proven to be durable and available over the course of his career.

Heading into the offseason, the Kings had been interested in retaining Barnes. Replacing him on the wing would not have been an easy task for GM Monte McNair and Sacramento's front office, which is why keeping Barnes on a new, affordable contract is advantageous for both parties.

This past season, Barnes averaged 15.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 37.4 percent from three-point range. He ranked third on the Kings in total points scored (1,230) this past season, as well as fourth in three-pointers made (367). Sacramento finished the season as the best offensive team in the NBA.