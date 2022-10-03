It’s become customary for NBA players to check social media to find out trade news and rumors about themselves and Harrison Barnes is no stranger to that reality.

He knows how trades work in the NBA. When he was still a member of the Dallas Mavericks, he found out he was traded to the Sacramento Kings while on the bench in the middle of a game.

According to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee, Barnes now finds himself scrolling on social media through the timelines of ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania looking for trade updates about himself.

Kings’ Harrison Barnes says Sacramento is ‘where I’m supposed to be’ despite trade rumors https://t.co/qSK5vitHZw — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) October 2, 2022

“You know how the NBA is,” Barnes said. “I check Woj. I check Shams. They’ve still got me here, so as far as I’m concerned, this is where I’m supposed to be and I’m going to give it my best.”

Harrison Barnes is entering the final year of a four-year, $85 million contract with the Sacramento Kings. As an expiring deal, he knows that his name could potentially come up in trade talks this season. His name has been mentioned in trade rumors for the past couple of seasons. But for now, he is focused 100 percent on playing for Sacramento.

This will be Barnes’ fourth full season with the Kings as he was traded to Sacramento midway through the 2019-2020 season. Last year, he averaged 16.4 points per game, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and shot 46.9 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from the three-point line.

Barnes has always been one of those players who isn’t quite an All-Star, but a high-level starting caliber player.