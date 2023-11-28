The Kings will be in action in the In-Season Tournament on Tuesday. But, is Keegan Murray playing vs Warriors?

The Sacramento Kings will be looking to make it four wins in four in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors. One player who has been key to their success as a whole over the last couple of years is Keegan Murray. He's missed the last two games however with a back injury. The question remains, is Keegan Murray playing tonight?

Keegan Murray injury status vs Warriors

It appears the former Iowa standout will likely miss another contest. Murray is listed as doubtful as per the NBA's latest injury report. Aside from the back issue, the wing is also battling an illness. Considering it's so early in the campaign, makes no sense for the Kings to try and rush him back into action if he's not at 100%. With Murray sidelined, expect Trey Lyles to see heavier minutes against Golden State.

Murray initially left last Monday's game with the back injury and never returned. However, he has been practicing in full as of late, which is a good sign that the 23-year-old won't be out too long.

Keegan Murray has started all 13 games he's played in this season, averaging 13.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. That being said, Murray is known for his ability to make it rain from deep but he's only shooting 28.7% from beyond the arc thus far. To put those numbers into perspective, Murray drained 41.1% of his triples in 2022-23.

The Kings are currently 9-6 on the year and just blew out the Minnesota Timberwolves. So, is Keegan Murray playing vs Warriors? Probably not.