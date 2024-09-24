The Sacramento Kings enter the 2024-2025 season with some confidence despite their play-in elimination at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans. Still, their playoff core under De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis is still intact, and the Kings also added DeMar DeRozan to boost their offensive firepower. Moreover, the Kings decided to boost their frontcourt with by signing college double-double machine and free agent Terry Taylor.

This signing, announced by Sean Cunningham on X, formerly Twitter, should add another front-court presence to eat minutes while Sabonis rests. It's unclear whether Taylor can shore up their front-court defense, but his rebounding should help the team generate more offense and fastbreak opportunities.

The Kings' new signing

Perhaps his college double-doubles impressed the Kings enough to sign Terry Taylor, he also has NBA experience, having spent time with the Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls, per Basketball Reference.

Playing guard for Austin Peay State University, Taylor put up 19.7 points and 9.8 rebounds on splits of 53.6% from the field and 34.1% from three.

However, the light-years of difference between college and the pros meant his NBA numbers took a downturn, averaging only 4.8 points and 2.7 rebounds on 58.1% shooting from the field in 95 games.

Still, before signing with the Kings, the undrafted free agent had respectable numbers in his rookie season (2021-2022) with the Indiana Pacers, scoring 9.8 points and grabbing 5.2 rebounds in 33 games.

That same year, the Pacers acquired Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield from the Kings, in exchange for Domantas Sabonis, a trade that sent both squads to their current playoff trajectory.

Last season, the Pacers went all the way to the Eastern Conference finals, where they ultimately lost in a sweep to the eventual NBA champions Boston Celtics.

But they will face their biggest challenge next season. For instance, the Milwaukee Bucks should have Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard back together, while the New York Knicks just added Mikal Bridges.

Out West

On the other hand, the Kings will face a harder climb. A play-in elimination is one thing, but defeating the top-four teams in the West in one series after another is entirely another.

While De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are a good playoff core, it remains unclear whether they can stack up against other West duos like LeBron James-Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving, or Jamal Murray-Nikola Jokic.

Likewise, they have to contend with teams like the San Antonio Spurs sneaking up on them, especially if the Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama pairing works out perfectly. Never mind the Houston Rockets or the Golden State Warriors.

Terry Taylor might not put in big minutes next season, but the Kings will need all the help they can get.