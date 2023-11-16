Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown described the steps his team is taking to improve after last year's success.

The Sacramento Kings are coming off of a very successful 2022-2023 season, but Mike Brown is trying to help them build on that to go from a good team to a great team, and he spoke about what he wants his team's mindset to be to help them achieve that goal.

“We've talked about this during our opening night team dinner that the details matter,” Mike Brown said, via the Kings on Twitter. “For us to go from good to great, there's not a lot of room. And so you have to look at the small things and magnify them, focus on them, lock in on them, and the details and one of them, and so for me, I gotta keep pushing them because they have to feel that every little thing matters. And they have. We're getting better. But we can still get more consistent with it.”

The Kings moved to 6-4 on the season with a 125-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, with the trio of Domantas Sabonis, De'Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter doing the heavy lifting offensively. Domantas Sabonis scored 29 points in the game, while De'Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter both scored 28 in the win.

In the playoffs last year, the Kings were knocked out in the first round in seven games by the Golden State Warriors. The team is trying to build on that experience this season. It was this group's first trip to the playoffs. Now, it will be about using that experience to get better and make a deeper run.