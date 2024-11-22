ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick as things heat up in the race for the NBA Cup. This next matchup features two squads in the West's Group A still searching for their first win as the Sacramento Kings (8-7) take on the Los Angeles Clippers (9-7). It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Clippers prediction and pick.

The Sacramento Kings lost their first NBA Cup game to the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-130 in an overtime thriller. They've alternated wins and losses going 4-4 over their last eight games. They have yet to beat the Clippers this season through one regular season game so they'll be looking to get back in the win column here.

The Los Angeles Clippers also lost their first NBA Cup game to the tune of 104-125 at the hands of the Houston Rockets. They've split their last six games at 3-3, but their three wins have come consecutively as they head into this matchup looking for their first win of the in-season tournament.

Here are the Kings-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Clippers Odds

Sacramento Kings: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -134

Los Angeles Clippers: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Clippers

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports SoCal, NBC Sports California, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sacramento Kings are currently near the bottom of the Western Conference and they're looking to improve to the strong start they saw a season ago. Both Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan have been sidelined for the last two games and it's clear the Kings struggle to score the ball without their two leading men on the floor. De'Aaron Fox has done everything in his power to carry the scoring load and hit for a franchise-record 60 points in their first Cup game. Look for him to continue leading the charge as he looks to get other pieces involved.

Expand Tweet



The Kings are currently 4-3 on the road this season and they rank seventh league-wide in PPG with 116.9. Of course, the absences within their starting unit has hurt their numbers, but it's offering a chance for players like Keegan Murray to play with the ball in his hands and find his own offense. Keon Ellis has also been a massive spark plug for this unit in stepping into a starting role with his 33-point performance just a few days ago.

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Clippers have been a scrappy team all season and they just managed a win over the Orlando Magic as the betting underdogs in their most recent game. They extended their winning streak to three games and will come into this one with a 6-4 record when playing on their home floor. While they still await the return of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden has been carrying the offense with 20.3 PPG and 8.8 APG. Norman Powell, their leading scorer, is likely to be out once again, but the Clippers have shown an ability to step up in his absence and challenge better teams on paper.

Expand Tweet



The Clippers have seen three different leading scorers (Zubac, Powell, Harden) during this three-game winning streak and despite their shortcomings on the injury report, they've found ways to move the ball and play as a cohesive unit on offense. They don't rank within the NBA top-10 in just about every offensive category, but their defense has been strong all season and they do a great job of forcing teams to beat the shot clock and make quick decisions.

Final Kings-Clippers Prediction & Pick

Both teams will be hungry to earn their first win of the NBA Cup and the Clippers can rest easy knowing they beat this Kings team 107-98 just a few games ago. Of course, both teams will be missing key pieces as Norman Powell remains out for the Clippers and DeMar DeRozan will be absent for the Kings.

Still, the Kings have seen a better stretch of games in scoring the ball and I believe De'Aaron Fox is poised for another big performance. Keon Ellis has also been a great addition to the starting unit and I expect the Kings' offense to be hungry for a win on the road. Let's roll with Sacramento to earn their first win of the NBA Cup.

Final Kings-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings -2 (-110)