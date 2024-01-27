The Sacramento Kings visit the Dallas Mavericks as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Sacramento Kings are coming off a nail-biter that saw them squeak out a win in their last game as they look to continue their winning on this road trip down south to Dallas to take on the Mavericks in this Saturday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Kings-Mavericks prediction and pick.

Sacramento (25-18) had themselves a game against the Golden State Warriors where Domantas Sabonis had a dunk with 22 seconds left in the game to seal the deal after a Stephen Curry error finished it off in the end. However, it was the Harrison Barnes show against his former team who put up 39 points outdueling Stephen Curry in an electrifying matchup. The Kings will be looking to keep this offensive surge going when they head to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

Dallas (25-20) has been alternating wins and losses over their last couple of games as they look to climb the Western Conference standings. Luka Doncic is trying to do magical things out there for the Mavericks but the absence of Kyrie Irving has hurt him in parts this season just like in their loss against the Phoenix Suns. The Suns outscored the Mavericks in that game by 23 points in the third quarter and they could be in real trouble without these two on the court at the same time. However, the Doncic and Irving duo should locked in ready to go when they play host to the Sacramento Kings in this Saturday night matchup.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NBA Odds: Kings-Mavericks Odds

Sacramento Kings: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -130

Dallas Mavericks: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 242 (-110)

Under: 242 (-110)

How to Watch Kings vs. Mavericks

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The NBA landscape shifts every week, but some matchups hold the weight of a heavyweight title fight. This Saturday night, the Sacramento Kings travel to Dallas to face the Mavericks. While history and home-court advantage favor Luka and the Mavs, the Kings shouldn't be counted out.

Forget the flashy lights, the Kings are on fire right now. They boast the league's second-best offensive rating, a potent cocktail of Fox's electrifying drives, Sabonis's post dominance, and Barnes' sharpshooting. Dallas' defense, while statistically average, can struggle against teams with multiple scoring threats. The Kings' balanced attack could overwhelm them, forcing Luka to carry an unsustainable offensive load.

D'eAaron Fox has transformed from a talented point guard into a bona fide All-Star contender. His scoring has exploded, averaging 27.5 points on blistering efficiency, and his leadership has ignited the Kings' spirit. Luka might be one of the league's top scorers, but Fox is ready to challenge that narrative. A dominant performance on Saturday could be the statement game he needs to catapult himself into the MVP conversation.

The Kings haven't tasted playoff success in 16 years, and the hunger etched on their faces is palpable. They play with desperate tenacity, a stark contrast to the Mavericks, who might suffer from a championship hangover. Winning the West is the expectation in Dallas, not the burning desire. This mental edge could be the Kings' secret weapon to get the win on the road in this matchup.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

The NBA spotlight shines brightly on Dallas this Saturday night as the Mavericks welcome the red-hot Sacramento Kings to the American Airlines Center. While the Kings have roared offensively this season, Luka Doncic and the Mavs possess the firepower and home-court swagger to secure the victory. Dallas will send Sacramento back to California empty-handed:

Luka Doncic is a human highlight reel, and his impact on the Mavs is undeniable. He leads the league in scoring and triple-doubles, and his ability to create offense for himself and others is simply unmatched. The Kings' defense, while improved, has struggled against elite scorers, and Luka is primed for a signature performance on his home turf. Just imagine the step-back threes and no-look dimes lighting up the AAC crowd!

The Mavs faithful are known for their raucous energy, and the American Airlines Center will be electric on Saturday night. This home-court advantage is more than just a cheering crowd, it's an intangible force that fuels the Mavs' determination and elevates their play. The Kings, despite their impressive season, will face an unfamiliar and hostile environment, potentially disrupting their rhythm and forcing uncharacteristic mistakes.

Final Kings-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

The Sacramento Kings are a force to be reckoned with, but the Dallas Mavericks have the experience, talent, and home-court advantage to reign supreme on Saturday night. Luka's offensive mastery, the stifling defense, and the electric atmosphere of the American Airlines Center will be too much for the Kings to overcome. So buckle up, basketball fans, because this clash of titans promises to be a game for the ages as the Mavericks get a win on their homecourt and cover the spread.

Final Kings-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks +2 (-110), Over 242 (-110)