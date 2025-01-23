ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Sacramento Kings and the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Nuggets prediction and pick.

In a thrilling Western Conference showdown, the Sacramento Kings travel to Ball Arena to face the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. The spotlight will be on two elite performers: Nikola Jokic, averaging a near triple-double with 30.1 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 9.9 assists, and De'Aaron Fox, who ranks 10th in the NBA with 25.9 points per game. The Kings are riding momentum with a recent strong stretch, while the Nuggets remain a formidable home team led by the dynamic Jokic. With both teams hungry for a statement win, expect an intense battle between two of the West's most explosive offensive squads.

Here are the Kings-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Nuggets Odds

Sacramento Kings: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +250

Denver Nuggets: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -310

Over: 239.5 (-110)

Under: 239.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Nuggets

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: Altitude, NBC Sports California, NBA League Pass

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sacramento Kings are poised to upset the Denver Nuggets in Thursday's highly anticipated matchup at Ball Arena. Riding a remarkable stretch in recent games, the Kings have surged to over a .500 record, showcasing their resilience and offensive firepower. Led by the dynamic duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento's offense has been clicking on all cylinders. Fox, averaging an impressive 25.9 points per game, has been a nightmare for opposing defenses with his lightning-quick speed and improved shooting. Meanwhile, Sabonis has been a double-double machine, contributing 20.8 points and a whopping 14.2 rebounds per game, along with 6.3 assists. This inside-out combination has been the driving force behind the Kings' recent success and will be crucial in challenging the Nuggets' defense.

While the Nuggets boast the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, who's putting up staggering numbers of 30.1 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per game, the Kings have the defensive versatility to contain him. Sacramento's improved team chemistry and depth will be key factors in this matchup. The Kings' bench has been stepping up, providing valuable minutes and maintaining the team's high-octane offense when the starters rest. Additionally, the Nuggets' home record of 13-8 suggests vulnerability, which the red-hot Kings can exploit. With momentum on their side and a balanced attack led by Fox and Sabonis, the Sacramento Kings are primed to extend their winning streak and make a statement against the formidable Nuggets, potentially closing the gap in the Western Conference standings.

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Denver Nuggets are primed to secure a victory against the Sacramento Kings in Thursday's matchup, riding a wave of momentum and stellar performances. Led by the unstoppable Nikola Jokic, who's been on an absolute tear this season, the Nuggets have won six of their last seven games, including impressive road wins in Miami and Orlando. Jokic's recent form has been nothing short of phenomenal, as evidenced by his 27-point, 13-rebound, 10-assist triple-double against the 76ers, marking his 19th of the season. The Serbian superstar is averaging a near triple-double with 30.6 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per game, shooting at an incredible 55.5% from the field and 47.1% from three-point range. His dominance, combined with the Nuggets' recent surge, sets the stage for a commanding performance against the Kings.

While the Kings have shown some ability to contain Jokic in the past, with Domantas Sabonis holding him to 23.1% shooting in their last encounter, the Nuggets' supporting cast is likely to step up. Players like Michael Porter Jr. have been performing exceptionally well, providing the necessary firepower to complement Jokic's all-around game. Moreover, Jokic's career averages against the Kings (19.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 7.6 assists) and his recent five-game average against them (21.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 10.6 assists) suggest he consistently performs well in this matchup. With home-court advantage and their recent winning streak, the Nuggets are well-positioned to exploit any weaknesses in the Kings' defense and secure a crucial victory in their push for Western Conference supremacy.

Final Kings-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

In a high-octane Western Conference battle, the Kings and Nuggets are set for an offensive fireworks display. Nikola Jokic's triple-double threat meets De'Aaron Fox's explosive scoring, creating a must-watch matchup. The Nuggets' home-court advantage and Jokic's recent dominance give them a slight edge, but Sacramento's run suggests they won't go down easily. Expect a back-and-forth contest decided in the final minutes, with Jokic likely making the clutch plays. Nuggets should get the job done with Jokic recording a near triple-double which should help drown the Kings late in this matchup as they come away with the ATS victory on Thursday night.

Final Kings-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -7.5 (-110), Over 239.5 (-110)