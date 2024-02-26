It is a Pacific Division battle as the Los Angeles Kings face the Edmonton Oilers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Oilers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Kings are 29-17-10 on the year, good for a tie for third in the Pacific Division. They have been playing well as of late, winning five of the last six games overall, and eight of their last ten. Last time out, they faced the Anaheim Ducks. The Ducks scored first in the game, putting one in on the power play. The Kings would tie it with a Kevin Fiala power-play goal. In the second, Sam Clark scored short-handed, but once again the Kings would tie it with a Drew Doughty power play goal. John Gibson would save 48 shots for the Ducks to force the shootout, where the Kings would take the win.
Meanwhile, the Oilers are 33-20-2, tied with the Kings in the division. They have struggled as of late, losing each of their last three games. The Flames scored the first three goals of the game, all in the first period. Zach Hyman would make it 3-1 before the end of the first hole. In the second, Hyman scored again to make it 3-2, but the Flames would add two more to make it 5-2. In the third, the Flames sealed it with an empty net goal, winning 6-3 over the Oilers.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Kings-Oilers Odds
Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-176)
Moneyline: +134
Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+146)
Moneyline: -162
Over: 6.5 (-118)
Under: 6.5 (-104)
How to Watch Kings vs. Oilers
Time: 9:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM PT
TV: ESPN+/NHLPP
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Kings Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Kings are 18th in the NHL in goals per game this year, sitting with 3.07 goals per game this year. Trevor Moore leads the team in goals this year. He comes into the game with 21 goals this year, and 16 assists, good for 37 total points. That places him fifth on the team in points this year. Meanwhile, Adran Kempe comes into the game leading the team in total points. He has 19 goals this year and 32 assists, good for 51 total points. He has two goals and 15 assists on the power play.
Kevin Fiala is second on the team in points. Fiala has 16 goals and 31 assists on the year for his 47 points. His 31 assists are first on the team. Further, he has seven goals and 15 assists this year on the power play. Anze Kopitar is third on the team in scoring this year, coming in with 17 goals and 29 assists this year, good for 46 points. Further, he has seven goals and nine assists on the power play. Rounding out the top scorers is Quinton Byfield. Byfield has 18 goals and 24 assists this year, good for 42 total points. He has five goals and seven assists on the power play this year.
The Kings are 15th in the NHL this year on the power play, with a 21.8 percent conversion rate and 39 power-play goals. Meanwhile, the Kings are the best in the NHL on the penalty kill. They come in with an 87.1 percent success rate when down a man.
The Kings are expected to have Cam Talbot tending the twine tonight. He is 16-13-5 on the year with a 2.5 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. He has been solid this month after a bad outing to start. In his first appearance of the month, he allowed two goals in one period of relief work on seven shots. Since then, he has allowed just two goals on 63 shots, winning both games.
Why The Oilers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Oilers come into the game sitting fifth in the NHL in goals per game with 3.55 goals per contest this year. They are led in points by Connor McDavid. McDavid comes into the game sitting tied third on the team in goals and first in assists. He has 21 goals and 68 assists this year, good for 89 points. Further, he has five goals and 26 assists on the power play. Leading in goals on the power play, and second on the team in goals, assists, and points, is Leon Draisaitl. Draisaitl comes into the game with 28 goals and 43 assists, good for 71 total points. Further, he has 14 goals and 14 assists on the power play.
Zach Hyman is the leader of the team in terms of goals. He comes into the game with 37 goals on the year. Further, he has added 19 assists, good for 56 total points. He also has 11 goals and four assists on the power play. Adding to the point production is Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Nugent-Hopkins comes into the game with 15 goals and 35 assists for the year. Three of the goals and 15 assists come on the power play. Also, the Oilers get help on offense from the blue line. Evan Bouchard comes into the game with 14 goals and 40 assists.
The Oilers are fourth in the NHL on the power play this year, converting 27.3 percent of their chances this year. Further, they are 16th in the NHL on the penalty kill this year, sitting with a 79.5 percent success rate this year.
Stuart Skinner is expected to be in goal for the Oilers in this game. He is 25-13-2 on the year, with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. He has struggled this month, with a 2-4-1 record and a .865 save percentage. Further, he has a 4.02 goals-against average this month.
Final Kings-Oilers Prediction & Pick
This battle will put the winner of the game in third place in the division. Currently, both teams are in playoff positions, but getting third in the division, rather than taking a wild card spot, is something both teams will be aiming for. Both goalies are capable of having great games, but also both are capable of giving up plenty of goals. It would be worth looking at the underdog in this game, with how the Kings are playing, plus how many goals the Oilers are giving up, but the best play in this game is on the total. Take the over.
Final Kings-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Over 6.5 (-118)