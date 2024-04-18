We've got the Sacramento Kings Vs. New Orleans Pelicans Results Simulated with NBA 2K24 to see who the game thinks will survive the NBA Play In Tournament. While the #9 Kings easily ousted the Warriors, they still need to win once more to enter the playoffs. The #7 Pelicans, meanwhile, lost one of their best players in Zion Williamson during their loss against the Lakers. Regardless of their previous matchups, this last Play In Game will decide which team's season ends or continues. Without further ado, let's watch some simulated basketball.
Kings Vs. Pelicans Results – NBA 2K24 Prediction
According to the NBA 2K24 Simulation, The Sacramento Kings will beat the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 118-108. Without star player Zion Williamson, the Pelicans struggled to keep up with the Kings, led by De'Aaron Fox. For our simulations, we use NBA 2K24 (New Gen, PS5), run 12 minute quarters on Hall of Fame Difficulty, and use the most up to date rosters. Since Williamson's injury wasn't updated yet, we created a custom roster and removed him for the game.
|TEAM
|Quarter 1
|Quarter 2
|Quarter 3
|Quarter 4
|FINAL
|SAC
|29
|34
|30
|25
|118
|NO
|26
|28
|24
|30
|108
Overall, the Kings just outplayed the Pelicans throughout the duration of the game. Early on, it seemed possible the Pelicans could've won it. At one point they even led by five points. However, it was clear that the absence of Williamson hurt the team on all phases. While the Pelicans played a good game, they could not keep up as the game went on.
The Kings, meanwhile, played a pretty solid game. They slowly built a 15 point lead by the end of the third, though anything seemed possible. halfway through the fourth quarter, the team just went off. Sacramento took a 114-93 lead with less than four minutes remaining, and staved off the Pelicans' comeback by wasting time.
In terms of player performances, both Fox and Domantas Sabonis led the Kings to victory. Fox led the game in scoring, with 35 points along with six assists. However, he turned the ball over three times, and only converted one of eight three point attempts. On the other hand, Sabonis scored 24 points, earned 13 rebounds, and 7 assists. Both players put together good numbers to help Sacramento clinch a playoff spot.
As for the Pelicans, several players stepped up to earn solid performances. Brandon Ingram, C.J. McCollum, and Larry Nance Jr. all scored 20 points or more during the contest. However, they collectively only converted five of fifteen 3 Pointers, while committing six of the team's nine total turnovers. That said, they all played relatively decent enough to stay in the game until the end.
Additionally, check out some interesting game stats:
|Kings
|STAT
|Pelicans
|47/80 (59%)
|Field Goals
|45/78 (58%)
|14/29 (48%)
|3 Pointers
|11/26 (42%)
|10/14 (71%)
|Free Throws
|7/10 (70%)
|4
|Offensive Rebounds
|2
|34
|Defensive Rebounds
|33
|7
|Steals
|6
|1
|Blocks
|2
|6 (9)
|Turnovers (Points Off)
|9 (6)
|21
|Biggest Lead
|5
|24:25
|Time Of Possession
|23:33
|8
|Team Fouls
|12
With the Kings win, they technically go on to play the #1 Oklahoma City Thunder. Anything is possible, and perhaps advancing to the playoffs will give the Kings the boost they need to beat the #1 seed. However, the competition ahead is a lot tougher, and a lot healthier too. We'll see if the 2K24 simulation was right to pick Sacramento. Fox and Sabonis may be called upon once again to deliver superstar performances against the likes of SGA.
As for the Pelicans, their season ends here, should they lose tonight. After losing to the Lakers, the team still had a chance to make the playoffs with a win against Sacramento. As we mentioned before, the absence of Zion Williamson definitely hurt the team's depth and rotation for his position. While the Pelicans have many talented players, it never hurts to lose one of your best. The hope now is to just use that optimism to fuel passion for next year.
Considering our simulation series of the Play In Tournament has gone 1-3 so far, we might have to question the accuracy of the simulation. Perhaps we might consider tweaking a few settings to help create more realistic results in terms of point averages, and shot conversion percentages. Regardless, we still love to see a simulation, especially with 2K24's ProPLAY technology making the experience more authentic.
That wraps up our simulation of the King vs. Pelicans Results simulated with NBA 2K24. With the NBA Play In Tournament coming to a close, check back with us when the postseason begins this weekend. If you want more NBA 2K content, check out the latest redeemable locker codes. Furthermore, Season 6 is currently underway, chock full of rewards for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER Players.
