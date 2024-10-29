ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Jose Sharks are coming off their first win of the year as they face the Los Angeles Kings. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Sharks prediction and pick.

The Kings come into the game sitting at 5-2-2 on the year but winning four of their last five. Last time out, they played Utah. It was a scoreless first period, but the Kings scored twice in the second. They would go on to win 3-2. Meanwhile, the Sharks are 1-7-2 on the year. They are also coming off a game with Utah. Utah had a 4-1 lead after the second period. In the third, the Sharks scored three goals to tie the game and would score in overtime for the win.

Here are the Kings-Sharks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kings-Sharks Odds

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -275

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +220

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How To Watch Kings vs Sharks

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings return their top line of Adrian Kempe, Anze Kopitar, and Quinton Byfield. Kempe led the team in points last year. He has 28 goals and 47 assists in 77 games last year. He led the team with 75 points last year. Further, he was solid on the power play, with five goals and 22 assists. Kempe has three goals and five assists so far this year. Kopitar was third on the team in points, having 26 goals, 44 assists, and 70 total points. Kopitar has been great this year with three goals and six assists. Finally, Byfield comes in without a goal, but he has four assists on the year.

The second line will feature Kevin Fiala. Fiala was second on the team in points last year. He had 29 goals and 44 assists last year, good for his 73 points. Further, he led the team on the power play, having 11 goals and 19 assists on the power play. Fiala has four goals and two assists so far this year. The Kings are also getting production from the third line this year with Alex Laferriere. He has scored four and has three assists. Finally, blue-loner Brandt Clarke comes in with a goal and six assists on the year.

Darcy Keumber is expected to be in goal for the Kings in this one. He is 2-0-2 on the year with a 3.20 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. Last time out, he allowed just two goals on 26 shots. It was a nice rebound from allowing eight goals on 41 shots against Ottawa.

Why the Sharks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sharks’ top line features Fabian Zetterlund, Mikael Granlund, and Tyler Toffoli. Zetterlund has been solid this year, having five goals and an assist on the season with one goal on the power play. Still, he has a minus-five rating on the year. Granlund has given goals and eight assists this year, with three goals and four assists on the power play. Tyler Toffoli has helped lead the way this year. He has scored five times and has four assists this year, with a goal and three assists on the power play.

Also having a solid year this year is William Eklund. Eklund has missed one game, while he has scored once and has six assists. Further, he has a goal and an assist on the power play. Also, Alex Wennberg has been solid this year as well. He has a goal and three assists on the year. Further, the Sharks get production from blue-liner Jake Walman. He has five assists on the year.

The Sharks are expected to send Vitek Vanecek in this one. He is 0-4-0 on the year with a 4.00 goals-against average and a .869 save percentage. Last time out, he struggled. Vanecek allowed seven goals on 42 shots in a loss to the Golden Knights. He has just one game this year in which he was over .860 in save percentage.

Final Kings-Sharks Prediction & Pick

The Kings come in as heavy favorites in terms of odds to win this early season NHL fixture. The Kings are scoring 3.11 goals per game, and have been middle of the pack on defense. They are tied for 18th allowing 3.22 goals per game this year. The Sharks have scored just 2.30 goals per game this year, while they are giving up 4.20 goals per game this year. While the Kings should win, they should also be able to score plenty against Vitek Vanecek and the Sharks. The Sharks have struggled to score some, but have scored ten goals in the last three games, including two against the Kings. Take the over in this one.

Final Kings-Sharks Prediction & Pick: Over 5.5 (-134)