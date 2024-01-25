The Sacrramento Kings visit the Golden State Warriors as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Sacramento Kings were finally able to get back on track after losing four in a row and will be hoping that momentum serves them well when they head to San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors in this Thursday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Kings-Warriors prediction and pick.

Sacramento (24-18) finally stopped the bleeding with a 122-107 home victory against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. In that game, it was the Harrison Barnes show who stepped up scoring 32 points while getting just enough help from his supporting cast to get the job done. They did however let Dejounte Murray go off for 35 points and the Kings will need to shore up their defense when they head out on the road to take on the Golden State Warriors in this pivotal matchup on Thursday night.

Golden State (19-22) was able to get back on track after the untimely death of their assistant coach which rocked their organization. They used that as motivation to get a big win against the Atlanta Hawks yesterday at home. The Warriors are now at full strength with Draymond Green back in the lineup who assisted with 12 points, five rebounds, and three assists in 23 minutes of limited action in his first game back from his suspension. This Warriors team seems like they are just about to hit their stride and will be looking to keep the train going when they play host to the Sacramento Kings in this Thursday night matchup.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Warrior Odds

Sacramento Kings: -2 (-108)

Moneyline: -130

Golden State Warriors: +2 (-112)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 243 (-114)

Under: 243 (-108)

How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Golden State Warriors? More like the Dubious Warriors when it comes to Thursday night's clash with the Sacramento Kings. Sure, Steph Curry's still a flamethrower, Draymond Green's defensive IQ is a riddle wrapped in an enigma, and Klay Thompson's adds firepower. But hear me out, the Kings, despite being underdogs on the road, are primed to cover that -2 spread and hand the Bay a bitter dose of reality.

Sacramento's hungry, clawing their way back to relevance after years of wilderness. They're young, athletic, and playing with a swagger unseen since the Webber-Christie era. De'Aaron Fox is a blur in transition, Domantas Sabonis is a triple-double threat every night, and Keegan Murray's a rising star with a killer shot. This ain't your grandpa's Kings squad, they've got something to prove, and Golden State's recent stumbles are the perfect canvas for their statement.

The Warriors haven't exactly been setting the league on fire. Draymond's leadership bark seems a bit toothless lately, the Curry-Thompson isn't what it once was, and the Draymond technicals are piling up faster than Steph's threes. Injuries have bitten, rotations are clunky, and the aura of invincibility is fading faster than a California sunset. This is a team ripe for the picking, especially for a motivated Kings squad with something to lose (or rather, gain).

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Hold your horses, Kings' fans, before you crown your team Western Conference darlings. Sure, Sacramento's got the swagger, the young guns blazing, and the confidence overflowing. But Thursday night's showdown at Chase Center? That's a different story. The Golden State Warriors, despite being +2 underdogs, will cook up a victory and leave the Kings' coronation on hold.

This is the team that's hoisted four Larry O'Brien trophies in the past eight years. Curry, Thompson, Green these are battle-tested champions, veterans who thrive under pressure. They've seen every defensive scheme, faced every hot hand, and emerged victorious more times than not. Don't be fooled by a few recent bumps in the road, this is a team that knows how to flip the switch when the lights get bright.

The Roaracle faithful will be in full force, creating an electric atmosphere that could silence even the most vocal Kings fan. Steph Curry thrives in that energy, his threes finding an extra inch of net fueled by the cheers. Draymond Green's defensive intensity ratchets up a notch, his trash talk becoming a symphony of strategic jabs. This isn't just a basketball court, it's a Warriors' fortress, and the Kings better come prepared for a siege.

Final Kings-Warriors Prediction & Pick

While the Kings may come in hungry and hyped, Thursday night is a reality check. The Warriors, even with a +2 spread, are still the former champions, the veterans, the team that knows how to win. Don't be surprised if Curry explodes for a chef-d'oeuvre of threes, Klay rediscovers his Splash Brother touch, and Draymond orchestrates a defensive masterpiece. The Kings might be the trendy pick, but underestimating the Warriors at home, in their element, is a recipe for disappointment. Come Thursday, the doubters will be silenced, and the Warriors will remind everyone why they still wear the crown as they continue to surge up the Western Conference standings and cover the spread for the fourth time in their last five games.

Final Kings-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors +2 (-112), Over 243 (-110)