The Los Angeles Kings are on the road to take on the Minnesota Wild Thursday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Kings-Wild prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Kings are 1-1-1 to begin the season, and they are coming off a 5-1 win in Winnipeg a few nights ago. Trevor Moore scored two goals in that game to bring his season total to three goals. Anze Kopitar has two goals while Kevin Fiala leads the team with four assists. Cam Talbot has been the better of the two goalies so far this season. He has allowed just five goals in his two starts, and he has a save percentage of .921.

The Wild have started this season of 2-1-0, so they are playing some good hockey. Their one loss was a high-scoring affair against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Besides that game, the Wild have done a pretty good job limiting the goals. Joel Eriksson Ek leads the team with three goals on the season. Mats Zuccarelo is the leading assist man in Minnesota with five total.

Cam Talbot is expected to start in goal for the Kings. Marc-Andre Fleury will be in goal for the Wild.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kings vs. Wild Odds

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-275)

Minnesota Wild: -1.5 (+220)

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+114)

How to Watch Kings vs. Wild

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports West, Bally Sports North

Why The Kings Will Cover The Spread/Win

Los Angeles is coming off a very solid win on the road, and they will look to make it two in a row. In the three gmes played, Los Angeles has scored 12 total goals. They take just over 31 shots per game, and that needs to continue in this one. The Wild allow teams to take over 34 shots per game against them this season, so the Kings will have a chance to put a lot of pucks on net. As long as the Kings can find the back of the net with a few of those shots, they will be able to cover this spread.

Why The Wild Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Wild held the Florida Panthers scoreless in the first game of the season, and they are coming off a game in which they held the Montreal Canadiens to just two goals. The Maple Leafs were able to have a great game against them, but that seems like the outlier this season. As mentioned, the Wild give up a lot of shots against, so they need to be tougher in the defensive zone. Fleury is pretty good in net, but only so many shots can be saved before one sneaks in. If the Wild can get in front of the shooting lanes, and Fleury can have a good game, they will cover the spread.

Final Kings-Wild Prediction & Pick

This game should be a close one. The Wild excel on the defensive side of the ice while the Kings are a little bit more offensive. The over/under is going to be very hard to predict because of that. However, I will take the over as it is set at just 5.5. With the Kings being the underdogs, I think Los Angeles will be able to keep the game within a goal.

Final Kings-Wild Prediction & Pick: Kings +1.5 (-275), Over 5.5 (-140)