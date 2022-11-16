Published November 16, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Kirby Smart and Georgia football have conquered every opponent standing in their way this year, as the team is 10-0 and is seen as the number one squad in the eyes of nearly every pundit. Smart’s Bulldogs have bested ranked teams in Oregon and Tennessee- and they’ll face another one in Kentucky football on Saturday.

While the 6-4 Wildcats might not seem like a match for the undefeated Bulldogs, Kirby Smart isn’t taking them for granted. In fact, the Georgia football head coach is preparing for a knockdown, drag-out fight.

Here’s what Smart had to say about the upcoming Georgia-Kentucky clash, per Mike Griffith of Dawgnation.com.

“There’s a major league respect for Kentucky in our program because the kids that have played against Kentucky, they’ve been bloodbaths, man,” Smart said.”

Kirby Smart and Georgia football have the utmost respect for Kentucky, who completely shut them down two years ago by a score of 14-3.

The Bulldogs lost four players to injury in that game, leading Smart to say how “physical” it was and how the players were “dropping like flies.”

Then, they played a physical affair in Athens last year. That’s why Smart is calling these games ‘bloodbaths.’

He knows that anytime these two SEC squads meet, they’re going to play until the whistle and there will certainly be extracurriculars after the whistle, too.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football can look at this contest as a litmus test for the SEC Championship game they’ll eventually have to play against another physical squad, the LSU Tigers.

That will be a bloodbath, too. But they’ll have to get through this one first.