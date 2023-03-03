Xbox Wire recently revealed the Tatsumaki Skin for Kiriko, which is part of the previously announced collaboration between Overwatch 2 and the series One Punch Man.

This skin is the second confirmed skin for the collaboration. The first one is a skin for Doomfist, dressing him up as One Punch man’s protagonist Saitama. The Terrible Tornado skin (Tatsumaki’s hero name in the series) will be coming to the game alongside the event. The event starts on March 7, 2023, and ends on April 6, 2023.

From what we know about the event, players will be able to get the Saitama skin by completing the event’s themed challenges. However, players will not get the Tatsumaki skin for Kiriko in the same way. Instead, players will have to buy the skin through a bundle in the in-game store. The Terrible Tornado skin bundle will be worth 2,100 Overwatch Coins, or roughly $19.99. This bundle will include the following:

Legendary Terrible Tornado Skin

Terribly Impressive Victory Pose

Terrible Tornado Namecard

Overwatch 2’s Art Director, Dion Rogers, explained why it was Kiriko that got the skin. He also explained why the skin was based on Tatsumaki’s design:

Kiriko – on top of needing some more skins, because she’s a newer hero in the game – she fits the silhouette of [Terrible Tornado] pretty well. So it just felt like a natural choice – we could do her hairstyle, but a lot of Kiriko’s base silhouette comes from her skirt, the little kind of angled parts on her clothing. So we could keep that look while capturing [Terrible Tornado] in kind of cosplay form.

Rogers also brought up something interesting about this collab skin line. Instead of the skin turning the Heroes into an alternate version of the character the skin is based on, it’s more of the Hero is cosplaying as said character.

That’s our approach; that our heroes are basically aware of the anime and are fans too. And they’re cosplaying as the heroes. So when you see Doomfist wearing the Saitama outfit, he’s a fan too.

Other than the skins, the challenges, and the event duration, not many details are available yet regarding the collaboration. A trailer for the event is currently set to premiere next week. Once more details come out, we will be sure to update you.

That’s all the information we have about the new Kiriko skin arriving with the One Punch Man collab with Overwatch 2. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.