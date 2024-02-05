The Knicks and Cavs have looked eerily similar throughout the season which could lead to a potent playoff matchup.

The New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers aren't that similar. However, both teams are prime Eastern Conference contenders. Due to their success, the Knicks and Cavs may be on a collision course, again.

After losing out to Cleveland in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes in the Summer of 2022, New York eliminated the Cavaliers over five games in the first-round of the 2023 Eastern Conference Playoffs.

Knicks, Cavs similarities

Fast forwarding to the present, the Knicks are 32-18, which is good for the fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Prior to the season, a 32-18 record as of early February would probably be seen as a best case scenario for even the most die-hard Knicks fans.

But New York is playing incredibly good basketball of late. They are 15-3 since the OG Anunoby trade, and they just had their most successful month since 1994, going 14-2 in January.

But as good as the Knicks have been, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been arguably even better. Cleveland is 31-16, which means they are a half-game ahead of New York in the Eastern Conference standings. And they are 13-2 since January 1.

The Knicks and Cavaliers have only played each other twice so far this season. The games were played as a back-to-back early in the season. The Cavaliers won the first game in Cleveland by 18 points, and the Knicks won the second game in New York by six points. They only play one more time this season, on March 3 in Cleveland.

Granted, if their seeding were to stick into the postseason, the Knicks and Cavaliers would not face off in until a possible Eastern Conference Finals match-up. But standings are fluid in February, and they change, sometimes significantly, between the All-Star Break and the end of the regular season.

How Julius Randle injury impacts playoff seeding

But happenstance alone will not dictate where the Knicks and Cavs end up in the Eastern Conference standings. Injuries will inevitably play a role, too. And New York's injury-related fate seems more relevant at the moment, with Julius Randle out due to a dislocated shoulder through at least the All-Star break.

If Randle returns shortly after the break concludes, then New York might not give up too much ground to their Eastern Conference competitors. They are presently one game up on there fifth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers — who are experiencing their own more serious injury woes. And they are 4.5 games up on the sixth-seeded Indiana Pacers. But if Randle’s injury costs him more time, who knows how much it jeopardizes the Knicks’ success.

However, in the few games since Randle injured his shoulder, we’ve seen guys step up. The NBA world knows how well Jalen Brunson is playing. But other guys — specifically, Donte DiVincenzo and Precious Achiuwa — have played exceptionally well, too.

In the past four games without Randle, DiVincenzo is averaging nearly 27 points per game. And Achiuwa, a guy who averages 7.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for his career, is averaging more than 12 points and 8 rebounds per contest. So, even if Randle's injury hurts New York’s playoff seeding, maybe it helps them through player development and synergy.

Cavaliers have dealt with injuries, too

Cleveland has dealt with its own injury challenges, as well, which technically pre-date those of the Knicks. The Cavaliers have actually had most of their success without two of their stars.

Darius Garland, the Cavaliers’ starting point guard, has missed 24 games and only just returned from a fractured jaw on January 31. In the three games in which he’s played since returning, Garland has been on a fairly aggressive minutes restriction. Then there’s Evan Mobley, Cleveland’s starting power forward, who missed 23 games. Mobley returned from a knee injury injury on January 29. He, too, has been on a minutes restriction and did not play out on February 1 because it was the second night of a back-to-back.

Ignoring the rumors about Mitchell-to-New York, there is still some interesting symmetry between the Knicks and Cavaliers. And that increases the feeling of inevitability regarding the two teams meeting in the playoffs. While nothing is guaranteed, a Knicks vs. Cavaliers playoff match-up would certainly bring some postseason fireworks.