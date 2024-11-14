ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Knicks have their sights set on an NBA championship in 2024-25. However, they'll have an opportunity to secure a different title in the first half of the season. With the Emirates NBA Cup underway, the Knicks have emerged as the favorite to win the second installment of the tournament, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

After winning their first group matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, New York leads the betting odds at +650. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics are tied for second at +800, while the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors trail them at +1000.

The Atlanta Hawks upset the Celtics during the team's first group play matchup on Tuesday at TD Garden. Boston was the betting favorite at +400 before the defeat.

Knicks leading betting favorites for NBA Cup

The Knicks will benefit from a lighter schedule during group play, which likely played a strong role in the odds shift. New York is a member of East Group A alongside the 76ers, Orlando Magic, Charlotte Hornets, and Brooklyn Nets. The 76ers are managing early-season injuries to Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, while the Magic are without star forward Paolo Banchero.

However, the Knicks are far from a safe bet. They've performed well below expectations to start the season, posting a 5-6 record after acquiring Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns this summer. Head coach Tom Thibodeau's squad has struggled defensively, ranking 20th while allowing 111.3 points per game on 48.0 percent shooting, the NBA's seventh-highest percentage.

The Knicks have displayed a championship-level offense through 11 games. They rank fourth while scoring 115 points per game on 49.3 percent shooting, the league's second-highest percentage.

While he's struggled defensively, Towns has been New York's top offensive player out of the gate. The four-time All-Star has averaged 26.5 points per game on 54/51/82 shooting splits. Towns scored 46 points on 18-of-30 shooting from the field and 6-of-12 from three during Wednesday's 124-123 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson is off to a slow start compared to last season. The recently-extended guard has averaged 24.3 points and 6.5 assists on 46.3 percent shooting. Mikal Bridges has yet to find his three-point stroke after the Knicks traded five first-round picks and a first-round pick swap for him this summer. The 28-year-old has shot a career-low 30.4 percent from deep on 6.3 attempts per game.

The Knicks will play each team in their group once, with their next matchup against the Nets on Friday at Madison Square Garden. Six group winners and one Wild Card team from each conference will advance to the single-elimination knockout stage.

The semifinals and finals will take place at Teen Mobile Arena in Las Vegas from December 14-17. Players on the winning team will receive a $500,000 prize. The runner-up will receive $200,000 per player, while the semifinalists will earn $100,000 and the quarterfinalist will earn $50,000.