The New York Knicks may add star Russell Westbrook to their roster if the Los Angeles Clippers don’t re-sign him.

According to the latest odds, the Knicks have the highest odds to land him, via BetOnline.ag. Westbrook is set to go through the free agency process for the very first time in his career. With this, he may still be one of the most coveted players in the class.

The Knicks could surely use another option outside of Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson. In their second-round exit against the Miami Heat, the Knicks struggled in finding a third man to sustain the team whenever Brunson and Randle were on their last legs. Until RJ Barrett’s inconsistency gets fixed, Westbrook could be that guy.

He still put up good numbers with 15.9 points on 43.6% field goal shooting. Add to that his rebounding number total of 5.8 for the season and his playmaking which results in 7.5 assists. A huge boost also came in his statistics during the playoffs. His scoring numbers went up to 23.6 points. Importantly, his defensive outputs of 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals would be more than needed by the New York Knicks.

Moreover, other teams are also still in the running to land Westbrook’s free agency. Bookies.com projects +400 odds and a 20% implied probability that he re-signs with the Clippers. The Orlando Magic come in close and have +450 odds, an 18.2% implied probability to get the 2017 NBA MVP. The last notable team that is in contention to get Russell Westbrook is the Dallas Mavericks which have +500 odds. The implied probability of Luka Doncic getting a running mate in Westbrook is at 16.7%.